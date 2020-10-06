The USDA is pursuing an administrative complaint against the former NORPAC cooperative for allegedly failing to timely pay 145 farmers for $19 million worth of produce.
The bankrupt food processor plans to challenge the agency’s allegations, which its attorney has characterized as “baseless.”
NORPAC filed for bankruptcy last year and eventually sold off three processing plants in Oregon and one facility in Washington to pay creditors.
The cooperative also sold off its name, intellectual property, inventory and other assets, which is why it’s now called North Pacific Canners & Packers.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service now claims the company violated the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act, under which produce handlers must promptly pay fruit and vegetable producers and keep all the money owed to them in a protected trust.
If the USDA determines that NORPAC committed “repeated and flagrant violations,” the company can be banned from the produce industry for up to three years and its principals can be banned for up to two years.
The agency said it’s resolved about 3,500 PACA claims worth $58 million in the past three years.
Albert Kennedy, the cooperative’s bankruptcy attorney, said he has “no idea” why the USDA has filed the administrative complaint other than it must be based on “misinformation.”
“All PACA claims have been paid for at least a year,” Kennedy said.
It’s possible that USDA has filed the complaint because roughly 100 member farms filed bankruptcy claims alleging to be owed about $16 million for last year’s crop deliveries, he said.
That legal dispute was recently settled, with the cooperative agreeing to instead pay the growers $4.5 million.
Also, the USDA knows that those claims don’t fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, Kennedy said. “Co-op members are not covered by PACA and there is no argument to the contrary.”
Kennedy said he expects the USDA’s complaint will have “no impact” on the cooperative’s Chapter 11 plan to restructure its debt because the allegations have “no basis in law or fact.”
“They have no standing to object to the bankruptcy plan and even if they did, it would be rejected,” he said.
Representatives of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service did not respond to requests for clarification.
Under the bankruptcy plan, which is scheduled for a confirmation hearing on Nov. 6, the cooperative’s remaining $28 million in assets will be disbursed to unsecured creditors, who would be repaid approximately 25% to 50% of what they’re owed.
In its bankruptcy plan, the cooperative claims that it reserved $19.75 million from the sale of its facility in Quincy, Wash., and other assets to fulfill PACA claims and other secured claims with top priority for repayment.