The bankrupt NORPAC cooperative is accused of overstating the value of its bulk inventory by $7 million in an asset sale to farm entrepreneur Frank Tiegs.
National Frozen Foods, a company owned by Tiegs, has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover the alleged $7 million overpayment from NORPAC as part of the food processor’s bankruptcy proceedings.
In December, Tiegs prevailed in an auction against the J.R. Simplot Co. to buy NORPAC’s facility in Quincy, Wash., as well as associated assets and products, for up to $107 million.
The deal included $21.5 million for the facility, equipment, intellectual property and other assets, as well as $77.6 million to $85.6 million for bulk inventory, depending on the amount remaining when the sale closed.
According to Tiegs’ complaint, the price of the bulk inventory was supposed to exclude “hold products” that cannot be sold “as is” due to potential problems with quality or food safety.
For example, “hold products” included foods that were contaminated, that contained excessive stalks, that became too hot during processing or that hadn’t gone through metal detection, among other reasons.
The complaint alleges that NORPAC mis-classified about 19.7 million pounds of “hold product” that should have been excluded from the bulk inventory price, which came to light after “a thorough and detailed inspection and analysis of the inventory” conducted after the sale.
The bankrupt farm cooperative has “refused to reimburse” the shortfall, so Tiegs is asking the bankruptcy court to deduct the alleged $7 million overpayment from a $10 million invoice for NORPAC’s finished goods inventory, which he bought in a related transaction.
“Debtor breached its representations and warranties that all inventory would be merchantable and fit for its intended purpose, that it would be of marketable grade, and that it would conform to applicable customer agreements,” the complaint said.
Albert Kennedy, NORPAC’s attorney, said the company will respond to the complaint in due course but it’s “not going to have a material impact on the winding up and administration of the estate.”
All of NORPAC’s assets have been sold and now the bankruptcy court is deciding the how to disburse the proceeds among the cooperative’s creditors, which will likely take several months, Kennedy said.
Multiple farms have filed liens against the NORPAC seeking repayment for crops, but as a general proposition, Oregon law doesn’t provide lien rights to member-owners supplying their own cooperative, he said.
“That is one of the issues the court will have to work out,” Kennedy said.
When NORPAC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, the cooperative claimed to own $315 million worth of assets. The company reported $165 million worth of debts, with about 75% of that amount owed to Cobank, a major agricultural lender.
Aside from the Quincy facility and assets, NORPAC also sold its three processing facilities in Oregon’s Willamette Valley — in Brooks, Salem and Stayton — for $49 million to Lineage Logistics, a cold storage company.
Tiegs has since bought the Brooks facility from Lineage, where he plans to continue processing fruits and vegetables as well as farming on 1,000 surrounding acres.
He also plans to farm about 600 acres purchased along with the Stayton facility, from which he’s removed the most valuable processing equipment and is currently using for storage.
“I’m still debating what to do with it,” Tiegs said of his long-term plans for the Stayton building.