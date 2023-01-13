Hugh Morrison USFWS bio photo.jpg

Hugh Morrison

 Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

PORTLAND — Hugh Morrison likes to joke that he's tried leaving the Pacific Northwest on three occasions. Each time, the move didn't last more than two years.

A native Oregonian, Morrison has spent more than two decades working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Pacific Region. His career has taken him across an impressive diversity of biomes and landscapes — from the coastline over the Cascades to the Great Basin. 

