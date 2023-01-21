sm marek stanton license plate.jpg

Marek Stanton, 16, created the artwork for the new custom Oregon pollinator license plate.

 Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon drivers can soon showcase their love for pollinators with a new state license plate featuring a honey bee, a native bumble bee and hives in a field of clover.

Oregon State University's Horticulture Department has started taking pre-orders on its newly designed "pollinator paradise" license plate, which aims to celebrate the more than 600 bee species in the state.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you