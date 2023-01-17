Environmental advocates are again threatening to sue over alleged irrigation impacts to the Oregon spotted frog, arguing federally approved conservation efforts for the threatened species are inadequate.

The Center for Biological Diversity has notified federal regulators of a planned lawsuit against the habitat conservation plan for species in the Deschutes River Basin, about eight years after settling a previous Endangered Species Act complaint.

