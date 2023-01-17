Environmental advocates are again threatening to sue over alleged irrigation impacts to the Oregon spotted frog, arguing federally approved conservation efforts for the threatened species are inadequate.
The Center for Biological Diversity has notified federal regulators of a planned lawsuit against the habitat conservation plan for species in the Deschutes River Basin, about eight years after settling a previous Endangered Species Act complaint.
The 30-year plan lacks “specificity about the conservation measures” meant to protect the frog or “assurances that the measures will be able to mitigate the harmful effects” of continued irrigation, according to a letter the nonprofit sent to federal agencies.
“The center recognizes the substantial work and collaboration that went into the HCP. The center also believes that the HCP alludes to measures that could benefit the frog long-term,” the letter said. “Many critical questions remain unanswered, however, and the fate of the frog cannot be left hanging in the balance.”
More than 30 tribes, conservation groups, government agencies and others consulted on the habitat conservation plan, but the Center for Biological Diversity was not among them, said Craig Horrell, general manager of the Central Oregon Irrigation District.
“Honestly, the Center for Biological Diversity does not surprise me when they do this. This is what they do. But they are not part of a collaborative, ever,” said Horrell, who’s also president of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control.
The DBBC is composed of eight irrigation districts serving 150,000 acres in Central Oregon and helped devise the plan, which aims to restore a more natural hydrology in the Deschutes River and its tributaries.
The habitat conservation plan is meant to allow irrigation operations in the region continue without jeopardizing the existence of the Oregon spotted frog, which was listed as threatened in 2014, or federally protected steelhead and bull trout.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the plan in late 2020 after a dozen years of work led by the Deschutes Basin Board of Control’s eight irrigation districts and the City of Prineville, which consulted with state and federal agencies, among others.
However, the Center for Biological Diversity claims that serious shortcomings will prevent the plan from stopping the frog’s “decline toward extinction,” thus violating several provisions of the Endangered Species Act.
Unless the federal government corrects those alleged problems within the next two months, the organization warns it will file a lawsuit seeking to have the plan’s approval declared unlawful.
Irrigation practices traditionally reversed the basin’s natural water regime, reducing stream flows in winter when reservoirs are filled and then increasing flows as that water is released during the summer irrigation season.
During the first 13 years of the plan, the minimum level for winter flows will gradually increase over three phases while the maximum level of summer flows decreases, but the Center for Biological Diversity claims these changes are too slow and don’t go far enough.
The nonprofit also claims the plan relies too heavily on water conservation measures, such as replacing open canals with pipes, that require massive investment but aren’t guaranteed to receive funding.
Federal regulators must again consult with each other on how to mitigate the irrigation system’s dangers to the frog, because the current plan is “falling far short of what is required to protect and recover a highly imperiled species and its habitat,” the letter said.
Craig Horrell of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control said he didn’t want to speculate on the lawsuit’s potential fallout but considers it an action by an outside group that doesn’t understand the local community.
“I honestly don’t know what their motive is, but it’s not fixing our basin,” he said.
