WOODBURN, Ore. — Members of the American Farm Bureau Federation's Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee arrived at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm on Nov. 5 for the first of four farm tours across Oregon's Willamette Valley.
For Jon Iverson, the committee's chairman, it was a chance to show off his family's diverse operation, growing everything from tulips and grass seed to winegrapes and hemp.
The YF&R Committee held its annual fall meeting Nov. 4-8 in nearby Portland, with the on-farm tours offering a glimpse of agricultural diversity in the Pacific Northwest — including stops at Wooden Shoe in Woodburn, RK Farms in Silverton, Oregon Flowers in Aurora and TMK Creamery in Canby.
Iverson said he hoped the outing would inspire his fellow young farmers from across the country to think outside the box in developing their own unique businesses.
"A lot of these young farmers are really innovative and trying to find a niche," he said.
Iverson's father, Ken Iverson, started by leading the group into the farm's hemp extraction facility, known as FSOil, explaining how raw oil rich in beneficial cannabinoids is separated from the plants using pressurized carbon dioxide.
The farm started growing hemp in 2016, Ken Iverson said, after seeing how cannabidiol, or CBD, helped his father, Ross, who had been diagnosed with cancer.
Doctors prescribed opioids for Ross to manage the pain, but they didn't agree with him. That's when the family turned to CBD, Ken Iverson said. Within a day, Ross was up eating breakfast and able to move freely.
CBD gave Ross another 40-plus days of quality life before he died, Ken Iverson said. That was enough to inspire them to adopt hemp as a crop on the farm.
Iverson Family Farms was started in 1950 by Ross and his wife, Dorothy. It is run today by their children Ken, Nels, Paul and Barb.
Perhaps the best known aspect of the farm is the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, which started in 1985 and now attracts visitors every spring from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.
Barb Iverson talked with the YF&R about agritourism and how they have grown their event over the years.
The rest of the committee's weekend-long meeting consisted of meetings and leadership development training, as well as legislative updates from national Farm Bureau staff.
