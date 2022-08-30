Cattlemen encouraged by focus on monuments

Pilot Rock seen from Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument near Ashland, Ore. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has heard oral arguments over whether the monument's expansion was lawful.

 Bob Wick/BLM

The fate of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument’s expansion may hinge on the president’s authority over 2.4 million acres of federal “O&C Lands” in western Oregon.

A federal appeals court must decide whether Congress has eliminated the president’s ability to ban logging on O&C Lands within the monument’s expanded footprint.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

