The fate of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument’s expansion may hinge on the president’s authority over 2.4 million acres of federal “O&C Lands” in western Oregon.
A federal appeals court must decide whether Congress has eliminated the president’s ability to ban logging on O&C Lands within the monument’s expanded footprint.
Because commercial timber harvest is prohibited within the national monument, critics claim President Barack Obama lacked the power to double its size during his final days in office in 2017.
Roughly 40,000 acres added to the monument are governed by the Oregon & California Lands Act, which established logging as the primary purpose on federal forestlands retaken from railroad companies 85 years ago.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is now considering whether Obama had the power to override that requirement under the Antiquities Act, an even older federal law that allows presidents to create national monuments.
“There is simply no way to reconcile those competing demands. They are wholly incompatible,” said Julie Weis, attorney for the Murphy Co., an Oregon forest products manufacturer, during oral arguments on Aug. 30.
Congress dedicated O&C Lands to a sustained yield of timber production, so allowing the president to ignore that command would undermine the “separation of powers” among the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government, she said.
“That would be highly repugnant to the rule of law,” Weis said. “There are limits to executive authority.”
The timber industry fears the enlarged monument will further reduce the supply of logs in Southern Oregon, where logging on federal lands has already been curtailed by the Endangered Species Act and other environmental statutes.
County governments in the region are adversely affected by logging restrictions, since they rely on federal timber harvest revenues, while ranchers worry livestock grazing will also face greater regulatory burdens within the national monument.
Unlike other types of federal property, which are managed for multiple uses, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management cannot ban logging on vast swaths of O&C Lands, Weis said.
Commercial timber harvest cannot occur within the 110,000-acre national monument, which clearly conflicts with the dominant use of O&C Lands, she said.
“They may still be called O&C Lands but they’re now off-limits to timber production,” she said. “BLM does not enjoy unfettered discretion in managing these lands.”
Robert Lundman, attorney for the federal government, argued that federal administrative law may prevent the BLM from imposing such restrictions. However, such limits don’t apply to the Antiquities Act, he said.
“It’s different when the president does it,” Lundman said.
National monuments are not specifically blocked on O&C Lands, which means there’s no irreconcilable conflict between statutes that must be resolved in federal court, Lundman said. “Congress knows how to limit those authorities. Congress knows how to rein the president in.”
For the past 30 years, federal land managers have protected O&C Lands from logging to comply with environmental laws, he said. Since the BLM has such discretion to reduce timber harvest, so too does the president.
“It’s not inconsistent with the framework of the O&C Act,” he said. “The president’s action is not inconsistent with that flexible requirement.”
The 9th Circuit has taken the matter under advisement, but it’s not the only federal appeals court to be considering the problem.
While a federal judge in Oregon ruled the national monument’s expansion was lawful, another federal judge in Washington, D.C. determined the associated logging restrictions are disallowed on O&C Lands.
The federal government has challenged that contradictory ruling and the litigation is currently pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
