A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor pulling a baler Sunday on Highway 395C in Harney County, Ore.
At about 9:50 a.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the reported vehicle crash.
The investigation revealed that Jon Meek, 63, of Riverside, Calif., was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound when he attempted to pass a farm tractor pulling a baler that had just started to make a left turn. The motorcycle struck the left front of the farm tractor.
The tractor was operated by a 15-year-old male, officials told the Capital Press.
Emergency personnel transported Meek by air ambulance to Saint Luke's Hospital in Idaho, where he was pronounced dead.
The tractor driver, whose name OSP will not release because he is a juvenile, was not injured in the crash. Capt. Timothy Fox of the Oregon State Police said the teenager has cooperated with police.
Captain Fox declined to comment on how fast the tractor or motorcycle were moving, saying only that OSP knows the tractor was turning left.
Officials say no charges have been filed. According to officials, Harney County's district attorney will review the case to determine if criminal behavior was involved.
Oregon State Police were assisted by the Harney County Sheriff's Office, Harney District Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.
No photographs from the site were appropriate for release, officers say.