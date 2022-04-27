SALEM — Oregon meadowfoam growers have begun extracting oil from the seed crop themselves with a new processing facility that’s intended to make them more self-sufficient.
“Eventually, we got to the scale where there’s money to be made by bringing manufacturing in-house,” said Mike Martinez, CEO of the Oregon Meadowfoam Growers cooperative. “It’s the next logical step.”
The cooperative has already moved into the new 15,000-square-foot facility in Salem, Ore., and expects to fully complete the $2.5 million project before the new meadowfoam crop is harvested this summer.
Farmers in the cooperative have long out-sourced processing of meadowfoam seeds, whose oil is used in cosmetics, since the organization formed in the 1980s.
“Everything historically was contracted out,” Martinez said.
However, that approach was risky because the meadowfoam seeds were handled by food processors who typically extract oil from crops at a much larger scale.
When the entire Oregon meadowfoam crop is processed in a few days by large machinery, any malfunction has the potential to damage a substantial portion of the state’s output, Martinez said.
“It’s a lot less risky from our perspective to have a fixed asset where we’re processing three-quarters of the year,” he said.
Under the previous out-sourcing approach, the cooperative was unable to finish processing the crop until early in the year following harvest, he said. It took time to consolidate and ship the meadowfoam seeds to a facility in California.
Now, the cooperative expects that it will begin processing soon after farmers deliver meadowfoam seeds in late July, which also reduces the time they spend waiting for payment.
“You can get cash cycled back to the grower faster,” Martinez said.
Last year, the cooperative’s marketing arm, Natural Plant Products, saw its sales grow 25% over the previous year due to increased spending on cosmetics during the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced spending on services, he said.
That upward growth trajectory won’t likely remain as sharp but the cooperative expects to keep the customers it gained in 2021, Martinez said. “You don’t land a whale every year.”
Meadowfoam seeds will fetch 70 cents per pound for the 2022 crop, up from 65 cents per pound last year, he said. The price has remained largely flat for the past decade but yields have risen from roughly 700 pounds to 1,000 pounds per acre as farmers refined agronomic practices.
Acreage has likewise been stable at about 5,000 to 6,000 acres in Oregon’s Willamette Valley in recent years, though the cooperative bumped up production to 7,000 acres last year to build an inventory for the change in manufacturing methods.
While meadowfoam prices haven’t been enough for farmers to “drool over,” they’ve generate a profit and serve as a valuable rotation crop for grass seed, Martinez said.
Due to reduced costs for fertilizer and chemicals, meadowfoam is also a low-input crop for grass seed farmers, said Charles Ortiz, the cooperative’s field operations manager.
“It’s a simple crop to grow,” he said.
A big advantage is that meadowfoam is a broadleaf crop, which expands options for herbicides, he said. Grass weeds can be controlled in it with older chemistry that is less expensive.
“There are some chronic grass weeds that meadowfoam helps break the cycle of,” Ortiz said. “You have to break the biological cycle for them.”
Killing grass weeds within grass seed crops requires specialized herbicide formulations that are costlier than those that work in a broadleaf crop such as meadowfoam, he said.
“New means expensive in the chemical world because somebody’s got to make their money back for the research,” Ortiz said.
The cooperative has recently seen its fortunes improve after experiencing economic volatility in the early 2000s, when an oversupply brought acreage down to nominal levels.
A distributor for meadowfoam oil over-contracted for the crop in the late 1990s, placing much larger orders than the demand would justify. The resulting oversupply prompted the cooperative to largely cease growing the crop aside from research purposes between 2000 and 2006.
“It was way out of balance,” Martinez said.