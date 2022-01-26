The McGregor Co. has acquired Inland Chemical Service in Condon, Ore., and Sherman County Farm Chemical in Wasco, Ore.
Both Oregon companies were founded in the early 1950s, according to a press release from The McGregor Co.
Terms of the acquisitions were not released.
“We are thrilled to be able to join forces with both Inland Chemical and Sherman County Farm Chemical," Ian McGregor, president of The McGregor Co., said in a press release. "We are humbled to have the trust of their teams and are committed to earning the trust of the growers they serve. The addition of these teams will greatly expand our reach into Central Oregon and we’re looking forward to a long-term future there.”
“The McGregor Company has been a supply partner for some time and we have a great deal of respect for their business. We think they will be a great member of the community," said Bob Faria, Sherman County Farm Chemical president.
“We’re excited to have the additional resources and support that The McGregor Company will bring to our business. We look forward to working together with a long-term family business like ourselves,” said Lane Haldorson, Inland Chemical Service president.
The McGregor Co. is headquartered in Colfax, Wash., and has 40 retail agronomy locations across the Pacific Northwest. McGregor provides crop inputs, application equipment and services and risk management. It also provides custom fertilizer manufacturing through its HydroGro subsidiary in Tempe, Ariz., and agricultural software through its AgWorks subsidiary in Davenport, Iowa.
