BOARDMAN, Ore. — It didn't take long for Marty Myers to sell Greg Harris and Jeff Wendler on his vision for regenerative, sustainable agriculture at Threemile Canyon Farms.
Harris remembers interviewing for an agronomy position at the farm in 2000, and was captivated by Myers' warm enthusiasm. Twenty years later, Harris remains at Threemile Canyon as the director of farming operations, overseeing 39,500 acres of cropland.
"Listening to Marty, he just had a way about him," Harris said. "You knew right then you wanted to be a part of it, and he was the guy you wanted to do it with."
Myers, who served as general manager of Threemile Canyon Farms since it opened in 1998 and helped grow the enterprise into one of the largest dairies in the U.S., died Dec. 1 at his home of natural causes. He was 68.
Similar to Harris, Wendler — now the farm's director of livestock operations — met Myers for the first time when he interviewed for a job at the dairy. After just 20 minutes, Wendler said he knew this was where he wanted to work.
"I canceled all the other interviews I had," Wendler said. "He was proud of this place. But he always wanted to do the right thing."
For Myers, doing the right thing meant caring for the people, animals and being good stewards of the land. He pioneered the closed-loop system at Threemile Canyon, an award-winning model that recycles dairy waste on-site as much as possible.
Closed-loop system
It all starts with the cows. Threemile Canyon has about 35,000 milking cows and close to 70,000 total cattle. All that manure has to have someplace to go, so Myers innovated to come up with several solutions.
First, manure is used as nitrogen-rich fertilizer for the thousands of acres of crops grown on the farm, everything from potatoes and onions to organic blueberries and carrots. The farm also grows its own animal feed, including alfalfa hay and triticale, that goes right to the cows — thus completing the loop.
In 2012, Threemile Canyon installed a methane digester to handle additional manure, capturing gas emissions to power each of three generators capable of producing 4.8 megawatts of power. That's enough for a city roughly the size of nearby Boardman, Ore., population 3,405.
The digester underwent a $30 million expansion last year, adding capacity and installing new equipment to convert methane into renewable natural gas, or RNG, a cleaner-burning fuel that reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 80% or more compared to diesel.
Threemile Canyon was one of three dairies nationwide recognized for Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability at the 2020 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards earlier this year.
Myers was never shy about bringing visitors onto the farm to explain what was happening there, Wendler said. Oftentimes, that was key to bridging the state's urban-rural divide.
"I watched countless numbers of people come out here and have questions about us," Wendler said. "When they'd leave, they would be pro-Threemile. That was because Marty would show them what we did."
Building connections
One of those people was Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Shortly after she was hired in 2016, Taylor embarked on a tour across all 36 Oregon counties to better understand farming in the state.
That included a stop at Threemile Canyon about 15 miles west of Boardman.
"I can't underscore how much respect I have for Marty and his approach to things," Taylor said. "He was really focused on building strong connections between urban and rural Oregon. He saw that we are interconnected, and interdependent."
Myers also worked closely with Taylor as a member of the state Board of Agriculture, which advises ODA on policy issues. Taylor described Myers as a thoughtful, curious leader who was genuinely interested in people's views — even if they disagreed with him.
"I think we are going to feel this loss in Oregon agriculture for a long time," Taylor said.
An Oregon native and accountant by trade, Myers joined R.D. Offutt Co. in 1994 as a business development manager focused on agribusiness for the western U.S. When the company purchased the farm lease at Threemile Canyon Farms in 1998, Myers was put in charge.
"He wanted Threemile to be best-in-class in everything from milk production to farming," Harris said. "That's what he told Jeff and I from day one. There's a way to do it right, and be big at the same time."
Myers was appointed to the Board of Agriculture in 2015, and was in the middle of a second term. He was also the board chairman of Potatoes USA, representing 2,500 commercial potato growers.
Myers previously was on the Oregon Potato Commission, Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council, Oregon Business Association, The Freshwater Trust and Potato Growers of Washington.
Friend and mentor
Not only was Myers an influential voice for Northwest agriculture, but colleagues say he was an exemplary mentor and friend.
Craig Reeder, chief financial officer at Madison Ranches in Echo, Ore., and general manager of Cunningham Sheep Co. in Pendleton, Ore., got his first internship under Myers and the two went to work together at R.D. Offutt Co. before Reeder later struck out on his own.
Throughout his career in agriculture, he said Myers has always been there to help him through the ups and downs.
"He was the best mentor that anybody could have ever asked for," Reeder said. "His message was, 'Do the right thing.' He challenged us to make sure we did the right thing."
John Wilson, of Wilson Cattle Co. and Beef Northwest Feeders in North Powder, Ore., was a longtime friend and business partner of Myers. Wilson described Myers as a person who liked to try new things, whether it was mountain biking the Elkhorn Crest Trail or traveling to new places.
"He loved his family, he loved his friends and he loved doing business," Wilson said. "He was always such a super partner to have, because he was such a visionary."
In a statement, R.D. Offutt CEO Tim Curoe said Myers will be missed, "but his vision will most certainly live on."
"There just aren't enough kind words to use when describing Marty," Curoe said. "He was thoughtful, quick to laugh, and someone who always focused on what was possible.
In lieu of flowers, Myers' family is encouraging donations either the Blanchet House in Portland or the Oregon Food Bank in his honor.