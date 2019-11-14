CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the dean of Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Alan Sams’ influence extends far beyond campus.
Not only is Sams responsible for 2,600 enrolled students and 250 faculty, he is also in charge of overseeing millions of dollars of research to help Oregon farmers and ranchers develop new products, solve grower issues and improve their sustainability.
“You’ve got all these different partners you need to work with,” Sams said during a recent interview from his office at Strand Agriculture Hall in Corvallis. “They all have interests that need to be balanced.”
Sams wrapped up his first year with the college on Nov. 1. He was hired in 2018 after spending the previous nine years as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.
OSU offers 13 undergraduate and graduate degree programs through the College of Agricultural Sciences, including horticulture, crop and soil science, rangeland sciences and food science and technology. The college has an annual budget of approximately $155 million, with $95 million dedicated for research.
“I’m responsible for the enrollment, but also the success of the students,” Sams said. “So we take particular care making sure they are prepared when they get here, and are taken care of while they’re here. We work quite hard to make sure they have career opportunities when they leave.”
In addition to his role as dean, Sams serves as director of the Oregon Agricultural Experiment Station — actually a group of 13 branch experiment stations flung across the state from Newport along the coast to Ontario in arid Eastern Oregon.
Over his first year on the job, Sams visited each station to meet with staff and community members. The goal, he said, was to identify what he calls “strategic advantages” where OSU can become a research leader and open new opportunities for farmers.
Perhaps the shining star of success came in June, Sams said, with the unveiling of the Global Hemp Innovation Center, combining more than 40 faculty from across 19 academic disciplines working to unlock the full potential of the newly legalized crop.
Oregon farmers planted more than 63,000 acres of industrial hemp in 2019. New Frontier Data, a cannabis industry research group, predicts U.S. hemp sales will reach $2.6 billion by 2022.
“We’ve got a lot of experience working with (hemp) at OSU,” Sams said. “It was the perfect case for strategic advantage. We’re capitalizing on that.”
Industry to academiaBorn in Fort Pierce on the east coast of Florida, Sams grew up without much connection to agriculture as a youth.
Sams attended the University of Florida, originally intending to become a veterinarian. When he did not not get into veterinary school, Sams shifted his focus to poultry science, which at the time was booming as an industry.
“There were many more jobs available in the poultry field,” Sams said. “That’s when vertical integration was becoming the norm, and you had these large companies. ... They couldn’t hire enough students.”
After graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in poultry science, Sams began working at a large chicken processing plant for the Gold Kist co-op in Atlanta. Much of the job involved doing research, finding ways to make the process line more efficient and products more consistent, while protecting food and water quality.
“I became interested in doing research projects,” Sams said. “I’ve always been a question-asker in my head. Research is just a way to satisfy that curious nature.”
That curious nature led Sams into academia. He returned to the University of Florida where he earned a doctorate in food science and human nutrition, before heading to Texas A&M in 1987 where he became a full professor and department head for poultry science.
In 2006, Sams left to become dean of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University in South Carolina. Three years later, he was back at Texas A&M leading one of the largest agricultural colleges in the country, with 7,800 students and 350 faculty.
By 2018, Sams said he was at a transition in life and ready for another change. He was always aware of OSU and its strength as an agriculture program.
“My impression was that it was a strong, comprehensive agriculture program in a state where agriculture is really important, really respected and an economic driving force,” Sams said.
Sams was hired by the college, succeeding Dan Arp who stepped down to retire. Coming from Texas to Oregon, Sams said he was struck by the diversity of crops and reputation for food innovation in cities like Portland.
Whereas Texas agriculture relies predominately on beef cattle, Oregon famously produces more than 220 different commodities, which Sams said opens more opportunities for OSU students and researchers alike.
“I think of it as colors on a palette,” Sams said. “You’ve got all these tools in the box to work with.”
Strengthening partnershipsOn the other hand, such diversity does pose a unique challenge for Sams. Oregon has 23 government-appointed commodity commissions — everything from wheat and potatoes to albacore and Dungeness crab — that depend on OSU as a resource.
“We are focused on solving the problems of Oregon,” Sams said. “I think its important for the agricultural world in Oregon to know that we really see ourselves as partners with them, and that we are serving all of Oregon.”
Farm group representatives say they have been impressed with Sams during year one, signaling the importance of production agriculture to OSU.
Dave Dillon, executive vice president of the Oregon Farm Bureau, said Sams has been attentive to the needs of producers and done a fantastic job of reaching out to agricultural sectors statewide.
“He’s been very present, both on campus and off campus,” Dillon said. “I think he clearly values that agricultural community.”
Dillon said he is optimistic about Sams as a leader for the college — especially during a period of transition as the university president, Ed Ray, plans to retire in 2020.
“From my personal point of view, it’s really about the tone that he has set,” Dillon said. “It signals to us that we’re important, that we’re a priority for the university and that our voices are going to be heard.”
Julie Hoffman, associate director of the Oregon Beef Council, said the organization contracts with OSU to conduct research on a number of subjects important to the industry, such as how grazing impacts riparian systems in Eastern Oregon and methods to reduce calf stress during weaning.
The council met with Sams and OSU researchers at the end of September to discuss ongoing and potential new research projects. Hoffman said the board will decide in December what to fund.
Hoffman said Sams has attended quite a few council meetings, and has been a great help communicating with ranchers.
“It’s great to see him available to the producers,” Hoffman said.
During his cross-state travels, Sams said he has come to realize OSU sits at the crossroads of agricultural production and conservation, balancing agricultural competitiveness, innovation and market access with land stewardship and resilience.
Through the tension and conflict, he said OSU is looked at as an objective, science-based reference when setting policy that can impact the entire state.
“I think of it as the beacon of truth,” Sams said. “The college is really looked to for that.”