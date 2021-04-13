An Oregon land use board has affirmed Yamhill County’s decision not to allow a controversial landfill expansion that’s long been opposed by several neighboring farms.
Yamhill County adequately explained why farming disruptions from the Riverbend Landfill’s 29-acre expansion couldn’t be “mitigated to an insignificant level,” according to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
Waste Management, the landfill’s owner, argued the county’s findings didn’t sufficiently explain its conclusion that small amounts of plastic litter from the landfill would force impermissible changes to adjacent hay production.
The company argued that Yamhill County hadn’t established that its landfill was the litter’s source or why the landfill’s litter control plan wouldn’t adequately reduce the alleged problem.
Last year, the county determined that even minimal amounts of trash drifting onto nearby farmland would substantially affect farm practices and increase operational costs. The county’s board of commissioners rejected Waste Management’s application after approving similar proposals in previous years.
LUBA has now ruled that Yamhill County’s reasoning was “explained in great detail” and is “more than adequate” to account for why the landfill expansion proposal was denied.
Because the litter problems were a valid reason to deny the expansion plan, LUBA didn’t reach a decision on the county’s finding that cumulative impacts also impermissibly disrupted farm practices.
Since the county rejected the expansion’s site plan, it did not have to separately analyze a floodplain development permit for the landfill, LUBA said.
Waste Management is reviewing LUBA’s decisions and assessing its options, according to a spokesperson.
If the company still wants to move forward with the project, LUBA’s decision can be challenged before the Oregon Court of Appeals or a new proposal can be submitted to the county.
The expansion plan goes “above and beyond in terms of environmental protections and considerations for neighbors and the community,” Waste Management’s spokesperson said.
The company held more than 25 meetings and hearings about the expansion over a decade, scaled back the original footprint, planned to increase visual buffers and would invest in “green” technology at the site, the spokesperson said.
Riverbend Landfill began operating nearly four decades ago. Plans for an expansion were initially proposed in 2009, leading to several legal battles that ended up before LUBA.
In 2019, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that Yamhill County’s previous approval of the project was improper because impacts must be reviewed “practice by practice and farm by farm” and cannot be mitigated with cash payments.
The decision is considered an important precedent in state land use law and has influenced other controversial projects such as a recreational trail in Yamhill County opposed by neighboring farmers.