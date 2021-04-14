SALEM — The debate over whether Oregon farmworkers should be paid higher overtime wages may last until the end of the legislative session.
House Bill 2358, which would end the agricultural overtime exemption, has been moved to the House Rules Committee, where it won’t be subject to legislative deadlines that cull legislative proposals at various stages in the session.
The legislative session must adjourn by June 27.
The House Committee on Business and Labor has voted 7-4 to make the referral without recommendation as to the bill’s approval.
Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, said it’s “imperative” to move forward on the issue during the 2021 legislative session and that it was “advantageous to both sides for the conversation to continue.”
“I worry about the consequences of inaction, at this point,” he said.
All four Republicans on the committee voted against moving the bill.
The matter is “complex” and will require “significant investment” by all sides to arrive at a potential solution, said Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dallas.
Bonham said the discussion over the bill belongs in the House Committee on Business and Labor and he’d prefer if a workgroup came up with another proposal for a future legislative session.
“I think there’s too much to consider to think we can get through this in the next two months,” Bonham said.
Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, said that agricultural overtime is a “human rights issue” on which “the optics are horrible,” adding that lawmakers should make progress “sooner than later.”
“Just because someone said they can’t take something economically doesn’t mean they’re not there from a human rights perspective,” Bynum said. “But we have to get there from the human rights perspective as well as the economic perspective. This absolutely needs to move forth. How and when are the major questions.”
Proponents of HB 2358 have cast the history of the agricultural exemption as racist, arguing the federal Fair Labor Standards Act specifically excluded farmworkers from higher overtime wages because of their race.
Farmers have overwhelmingly opposed the bill, claiming that it would actually harm the workers it’s trying to help, since they’d face shorter work schedules and could be replaced with automation.
Growers are unable to raise prices for their crops and livestock to account for higher labor costs because they’re dependent on commodity markets, critics argued.
Supporters countered that labor expenses are a relatively minor portion of a farm’s budget and that Christmas tree farms stayed in business even though they weren’t covered by the agricultural exemption for two decades.