Several Northwest farms have come under legal fire in recent years for allegedly discriminating against domestic workers in violation of federal H-2A foreign guestworker regulations.
While the lawsuits seek to redress the grievances of individual farmworkers, and several have been settled, some farm labor experts say the litigation reflects broader opposition to H-2A among union activists and their allies.
“I’m noticing an increasing number of lawsuits alleging misuse of the program, especially in the last two to three years. In my practice, I’m seeing a very clear trend,” said Tim Bernasek, an attorney for several defendant farms.
Foreign guestworkers receive many benefits under H-2A, such as free housing and transportation, and strong protections under state labor laws along the West Coast, said Enrique Gastelum, CEO of Wafla, an organization that helps growers use the program.
Due to these safeguards and H-2A’s growing popularity, the program may be seen as undermining efforts to unionize farmworkers, Gastelum said. “What benefit do they have from being unionized if they’re already so well protected?”
The lawsuits filed against Northwest farmers have generally lacked a “strong evidentiary foundation,” but the litigation underscores how careful growers must be navigating H-2A’s complex regulations, said Bernasek, who leads the Dunn Carney law firm’s agriculture, food and natural resources team.
“There are a lot of traps for the unwary,” he said. “Don’t think you know how to use this program, because you don’t.”
Bernasek said that farmers should seek professional help from organizations that are experienced in documenting compliance with H-2A regulations.
“You cannot provide a benefit to a foreign worker that is not available to a domestic worker,” he said.
Michael Dale, an attorney with the Northwest Workers’ Justice Project, said it’s true that H-2A workers would probably be more difficult to unionize — albeit for different reasons — he denied that’s the underlying reason for the lawsuits.
The organization represents farmworkers in some H-2A-related lawsuits.
Foreign guestworkers cannot switch between employers and want to be invited back into the U.S., so they’re likely to resist joining unions to avoid risking their jobs, Dale said.
“It makes for a very compliant, hardworking, capable workforce,” he said.
However, the only motivation for the lawsuits was that plaintiffs weren’t prioritized for hiring as required under H-2A regulations, he said. Domestic workers must be prioritized for hiring until halfway through the contracted H-2A work season.
“They have a lawful priority to that work in the United States,” Dale said. “That’s where these lawsuits come from.”
Though many farmers follow the H-2A program’s rules, a “fair number” try to prevent domestic applicants from taking jobs, he said.
Domestic workers are disqualified for “reasons that don’t make sense” or “given the runaround” to discourage them from applying, Dale said.
Labor shortages are real in agriculture and other industries but once farmers invest in using H-2A, they may become reluctant to hire domestic workers, he said. “Once you’ve laid out the money and secured the workforce, you want to get your money’s worth.”
Gastelum of Wafla said that H-2A employers aren’t perfect and may make mistakes, but the program’s regulations may also be exploited by problematic workers.
Farmworkers who don’t meet employment standards may be disciplined or fired, for example, then blame the H-2A program for discrimination, he said.
“As with any workplace, that’s going to raise negative emotions,” Gastelum said. “You can definitely have drama pop up when a worker’s performance is being questioned.”
For this reason, H-2A employers should ensure their front-line supervisors are trained in proper coaching and management techniques, to avoid unnecessary conflicts and ensure workers feel their concerns are heard, he said.
“That will go a long way toward minimizing issues like this popping up,” Gastelum said.
Likewise, farmers should hold meetings to ensure both foreign and guestworkers understand how the regulatory requirements of H-2A affect the entire workforce, he said.
For example, the schedules and weekly hours of H-2A workers are established by contract, while these terms can be more flexible for domestic workers, Gastelum said.
Documenting the times and subjects of these meetings will help if regulatory concerns arise, he said. Farmers should also take the time to read up on H-2A regulations themselves before using the program.
“There will be more oversight on your business, so you want to be sure you’re well-educated on it before you take that leap,” Gastelum said.