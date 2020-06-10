An insecticide manufacturer claims its neem oil biopesticide was unlawfully prohibited in Oregon for being contaminated with trace levels of malathion, chlorpyrifos and permethrin.
Southern Agricultural Insecticides, a Florida-based company, has filed a lawsuit arguing that federal pesticide law should have pre-empted the Oregon Department of Agriculture from blocking the sale of Triple Action Neem Oil that it considers misbranded and adulterated.
The complaint seeks an injunction stopping the enforcement of ODA’s “stop sale, use and removal” order against the biopesticide product, which was originally issued last year and most recently updated in February.
The department cannot comment on the specific litigation but aims to prevent contaminated products from affecting organic producers and others who avoid conventional pesticides, said Stephanie Page, director of the agency’s natural resources program area.
The agency began finding contaminants in biopesticide products after being alerted to the problem by state-mandated testing of marijuana, but the problem isn’t limited to that psychoactive crop, she said. “Even though it was cannabis that prompted us to find those things, it’s a much broader issue than cannabis.”
Other pesticide companies whose products were found to contain contaminants have generally agreed to pay civil penalties and test future product lots, Page said. “For the most part, we’ve reached settlement agreements with them.”
According to the complaint, federal regulations only require the disclosure of “impurities” in pesticides if the contamination level is higher than 1,000 parts per million of the active ingredient, which is considered “toxicologically significant.”
Less than one part per million of malathion, chlorpyrifos and permethrin were detected in the biopesticide neem oil, which means they shouldn’t be listed as active ingredients on the federally approved pesticide label — contrary to the ODA’s assertion, the complaint said.
Furthermore, the neem oil would be “diluted by water by more than 100-fold” before being applied to crops, reducing the concentration of contaminants “by another two orders of magnitude,” according to the lawsuit.
The ODA included Triple Action Neem Oil in a “guide list” of biopesticides that can be used on cannabis without consulting or getting permission from Southern Agricultural Insecticides, the company alleges.
The federally approved label for this product doesn’t include cannabis and doesn’t permit commercial uses, so “any, or all, of these purposes would be unlawful” under the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, the complaint said.
Under FIFRA, the pesticide manufacturer cannot list the contaminant chemicals as active ingredients on the product label and ODA cannot impose additional or different labeling requirements than those required by federal law, the complaint said.
The lawsuit notes that Triple Action Neem Oil was certified for organic use by the Organic Materials Review Institute but “ceased to participate in this voluntary program” last year and no longer uses the OMRI logo.
Peggy Miars, OMRI’s executive director, did not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit but said her organization “did take action” when notified of contaminants in biopesticide products.
“I would say everyone’s more aware of it since ODA started digging deeper into it,” she said.
If OMRI receives a complaint, the organization investigates whether the contamination occurred during the manufacturing process and whether it was intentional or accidental, she said. Intentional contamination would likely result in delisting the product, while unintentional contamination may require a corrective plan.
Using prohibited substances may cause a farmer to lose organic certification but “it really is up to the certifier” and the USDA’s National Organic Program “to make that call,” Miars said.
Organic certifiers may test the actual crop — rather than the fertilizer, pesticide or other input — and also base enforcement decisions on whether contamination was intentional or inadvertent, said Connie Karr, certification director at Oregon Tilth, an organic certifier.
Whether a conventional pesticide is registered for a specific crop and the level of contamination will also weigh on the enforcement action, Karr said.
If organic farmers become aware they use biopesticide products found to be contaminated by ODA, that’s something they must discuss with their certifier, she said. “That should raise a red flag for them.”