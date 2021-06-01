A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing an Oregon county of constitutional violations for destroying $2.5 million worth of hemp while claiming it was illegal marijuana.
However, the Oregonized Hemp Co. will be allowed to revive its complaint against Josephine County under an alternate legal theory or to make additional constitutional allegations.
Last year, the company and its owner, Justin Pitts, filed a lawsuit claiming that law enforcement officers from Josephine County and other local governments seized 6,700 pounds of industrial hemp from a greenhouse in April 2020.
Though the hemp was produced under valid registrations from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, law enforcement officials claimed in a warrant that the material was marijuana, a related cannabis plant with more than 0.3% of the psychoactive compound THC.
Marijuana is illegal under federal law and is regulated under Oregon law, but the warrant alleged the greenhouse near Williams, Ore., was not permitted by any state agencies that oversee hemp or marijuana production.
The hemp was moved to the greenhouse from another facility several months before the raid, but the company said that ODA was notified of the transfer. No criminal sanctions against Pitts were filed after the seizure, according to court records.
Oregonized Hemp claimed law enforcement officers violated constitutional protections against unlawful seizure and unlawful takings as well as the company’s due process rights and equal protection under the law.
U.S District Judge Michael McShane has now agreed with Josephine County’s motion to dismiss those constitutional allegations, following the recommendations of a magistrate judge.
While the company is “understandably frustrated with the actions of enforcement,” which allegedly caused a “large economic loss,” the lawsuit’s “constitutional claims are shaky at best” because the warrants are “facially valid,” according to the findings of U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke.
Even if the officers “exceeded the scope of the warrant” by seizing hemp rather than marijuana, that wasn’t an “unreasonable constitutional violation” based on the information contained in the affidavit supporting the warrant, he said.
Though the company said that officers were told the plant material was hemp and not marijuana, they were “not required to believe the individuals present at the scene,” the judge said.
As the company itself admits, the only difference between hemp and marijuana is THC concentration, so the “cannabis must be seized and tested before such a determination can be made,” he said.
However, the judge agreed to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice, allowing the complaint to be refiled “within the framework of the Oregon Tort Claims Act,” under which people can sue for injuries allegedly caused by state government entities.
Jurisdiction over the case will remain in federal court “in the interests of judicial efficiency and fairness to the plaintiffs,” he said. New allegations that the company and its owner were unconstitutionally deprived of their rights may also be added.