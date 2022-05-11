Oregon farm and forest preservation groups are seeking to overturn Josephine County’s zoning approval for an 88-acre woodland property to be divided into smaller parcels.
The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals heard oral arguments in the dispute on May 10 and expects to issue a decision by June 2.
The 1,000 Friends of Oregon and Rogue Advocates nonprofit organizations told LUBA the county rezoned the property for 5-acre rural residential parcels based on a flawed analysis that determined it’s not productive forestland.
“The applicant hasn’t met its burden to show the property isn’t productive,” said Andrew Mulkey, attorney for the petitioners.
A forester hired by the developer wrongly excluded certain portions of the property from analysis without sufficiently explaining why, for example, he said.
“The applicant’s forester simply failed to follow that methodology,” Mulkey said. “He excluded certain areas and that ends up skewing his analysis of the productivity of the area.”
Aside from the problems involved with designating the property as “non-resource land,” the county also didn’t follow the statewide land use goal for urbanization, which is meant to limit urban development in rural areas, he said.
The county failed to explain why the “little neighborhood” of 5-acre tracts allowed by the zoning change isn’t an urban use, Mulkey said. Before rezoning the area, the local government should have undertaken an “exception” to the land use goal of urbanization.
The two preservation groups consider the zone change emblematic of a broader conversion of forest and farmlands in Josephine County for residential uses, based on the designation of properties as non-resource lands.
The groups claim the county has already allowed about 15,500 acres to be developed as non-resource lands without considering the impacts on wildfire dangers, habitat destruction or water supplies.
James Dole, attorney for land use applicant Don Marvin, said the opinion of an Oregon Department of Forestry official should be considered relevant in establishing that the property isn’t productive forestland.
The county wasn’t required to reject the zoning proposal based on flawed soil quality information from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, he said.
The property isn’t producing merchantable conifer tree species that would make it productive forestland, Dole said.
“A minority of the property, 26 acres, is forested at all, and a majority of that is forested with hardwoods,” he said.
Land use rules allow for an on-site analysis of the property that can refine or rebut data about soil productivity, Dole said.
The assessment conducted by the applicant’s forester helped provide the county with substantial evidence of the property’s unsuitability for timber production, he said.
“It doesn’t handcuff the applicant to the kind of rigid analysis the petitioners believe is required here,” Dole said.