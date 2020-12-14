Grant Kitamura of Ontario will leave the Oregon Board of Agriculture on Dec. 31.
He will move his residence to Idaho Jan. 1, he told Capital Press, but his business affiliations will remain in Oregon.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve,” Kitamura said. He remains “in full support” of the board and the Oregon Department of Agriculture, which the 10-member board advises.
He was appointed to the board in the fall of 2018. He worked on issues including water quality, irrigation-water supply, livestock depredation and regulation of concentrated animal feeding operations. His term expires Oct. 31, 2022.
Kitamura said he told Gov. Kate Brown in early fall of his plans to move his residence to Idaho.
Brown will appoint new board members to fill the remainder of the terms of Kitamura and Marty Myers, who died Dec. 1.
ODA said in a Dec. 11 online newsletter that Brown aims to have the appointments made before the May board meeting.
Kitamura is a partner in onion shipper Baker & Murakami Produce Co., Ontario. He chairs the board of the Malheur County Development Corp., which is working on the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The center, planned to be built north of Nyssa, Ore., with state funds, would transfer onions and other commodities from trucks to trains.
Southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho comprise a major onion-production region.