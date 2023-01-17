Farmers can do their part to defend potatoes against negative perceptions about their health benefits, a nutrition policy influencer says.
Howard Goldstein, a consultant at FoodMinds, a Chicago-based public relations firm, will deliver the keynote address during the Washington Oregon Potato Conference Jan. 24-26 in Kennewick, Wash.
Goldstein is a nutrition consultant to Potatoes USA, the national marketing and research organization for the industry.
Goldstein told the Capital Press he will walk through the three biggest misconceptions about potato health and wellness during his presentation.
Leading influential institutions and nutrition policy influencers are perpetuating those misbeliefs, impacting where, how and to whom potatoes can be sold in America, he said.
The issues impacting potatoes are primarily about the way research is conducted, and how researchers and the media interpret research findings, Goldstein said.
“What we often see is odd food groupings in studies where potato is placed in a category with foods other than vegetables,” he said. “Or, when research findings are embellished to cast a negative light on potatoes — irrespective of what the findings actually are.”
The Alliance for Potato Research and Education, a nonprofit organization supported by both potato farmers and processors in the U.S. and Canada, can help push back and get ahead of this misinformation by funding up to $1 million in new research each year into the role of white potatoes in heart health, healthy lifestyles and healthy dietary patterns, Goldstein said.
It took several years for the alliance to get established when it was formed seven years ago, Goldstein said. Now, about six studies are published each year.
“That’s every other month of a steady cadence of positive potato nutrition messages being shared with nutrition researchers, health professionals, and through influencers, getting down to the consumer level, too,” he said.
Progress is being made, he said. On average, the potato industry has seen a 40% correction rate to media stories that originally included potato misinformation, but were corrected following the alliance’s outreach.
“To put that in perspective, a 10% correction rate is considered very high for industry standards,” he said.
His advice to farmers?
“Continue to be proud and vocal advocates for your product,” he said. “Potatoes have an amazing health and wellness story to tell, and we need support from every stakeholder to spread the word.”
Up to 2,200 people are expected to attend the conference.
