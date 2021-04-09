Predator control districts, in which landowners tax themselves to pay for federal trappers, would become permanent in Oregon under a bill that’s now passed a key legislative committee.
Lawmakers initially approved self-funding predator control districts in 2015, responding to declining county funding for USDA’s Wildlife Services, but the law is scheduled to sunset next year.
Landowners in Douglas and Coos counties have created predator control districts since the initial legislation passed, assessing themselves up to $1 per acre to pay Wildlife Services agents to kill predators that endanger their livestock. Harney County is also considering the formation of a district.
Ranchers who testified in support of House Bill 3167, which would remove the sunset and make the program permanent, said the districts have proven effective since the original legislation passed six years ago.
Proponents of HB 3167 said they regularly use non-lethal measures such as guard dogs, electrified fencing and night cameras, but need predator control assistance from Wildlife Services to keep their businesses sustainable.
Apart from coyotes, cougars, bobcats and foxes that prey on livestock, landowners must also contend with bears that have learned to chew the bark from young trees, the bill’s supporters said.
Chad Anderson, a sheep rancher near Roseburg, said that in the past he’s suffered “devastating” losses of up to 25% of his lamb crop due to predators.
“Predator control is really the only way a person can stay in business,” Anderson said.
The original legislation came up against resistance from animal rights groups, which have now argued against eliminating the sunsets unless funding is specifically directed to non-lethal controls.
Humane Voters Oregon, Wildearth Guardians, Defenders of Wildlife and Predator Defense have argued the districts in Douglas and Coos counties haven’t provided enough data about reduced wildlife damage, or about how much money has been raised and spent.
At this point, the predator control districts should be subject to another sunset date rather than continuing in perpetuity, according to critics.
“It seems to us there should be some fairly detailed information about what’s been done so far and some evidence on how it’s worked. We really don’t see that in the record,” said Brian Posewitz, an attorney who testified on behalf of Humane Voters Oregon.
The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 9-1 to approve the bill with a “do pass” recommendation during an April 8 hearing.
Before HB 3167 can receive a vote on the House floor, however, it must still clear the House Revenue Committee due to potential financial impacts for local governments.
The bill’s chief sponsor, Rep. David Brock-Smith, R-Port Orford, questioned why this additional step was necessary since the districts are self-funding.
“I share your consternation as well as frustration,” said Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, the committee’s chair.