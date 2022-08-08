Farmworkers

Farmworkers pick cucumbers. An Oregon producer of cucumbers, radishes, leeks and other vegetable row crops has prevailed in lawsuit that claimed the farm unlawfully favored foreign guestworkers.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers.

In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you