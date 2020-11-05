A federal judge said he’s strongly disinclined to block a Central Oregon irrigation piping project that opponents claim will reduce property values while harming riparian habitats.
U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said he plans to issue a ruling on the matter soon, but believes opponents likely haven’t justified their request for a temporary restraining order.
“I’m relatively certain I’ll be denying injunctive relief. I don’t want there to be any surprises here,” McShane said at the conclusion of oral arguments on Nov. 5.
The USDA and the Tumalo Irrigation District argued that neighbors who want to prevent open irrigation canals from being replaced with buried pipes are unlikely to prove federal funding for the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act.
“When you have a project like this, it’s going to help wetlands and help wildlife on balance,” said Sean Martin, an attorney representing the government.
The agency’s Natural Resources Conservation Service properly evaluated alternatives to the Tumalo Irrigation District’s piping project and analyzed its cumulative environmental impacts under NEPA, the agency said.
Adverse impacts from the project on nearby wetlands would be minimal while riparian areas downstream would benefit from more water, the agency said.
Currently, the irrigation district loses to seepage 30% of the water diverted from streams and rivers.
“None of the environmental groups have a problem with this project. The only people to object are those who benefit from the unintended windfall of these water features,” Martin said.
Eight landowners who filed a lawsuit earlier this year to stop piping nearly 70 miles of open canals claim the project will devalue their properties by denuding ponderosa pines and other plants that rely on water seepage.
The USDA, which provided $30 million for the piping project, argues the habitat created by the canal amounts to an “artificial system with little ecological value,” which will revert back to its historic upland character once the pipe is installed.
The plaintiffs also cannot legally pursue many of their allegations about NEPA violations because they didn’t raise those issues during the public notice-and-comment process as required, according to the agency.
Unless the USDA is put on notice about specific NEPA concerns, the agency doesn’t have the opportunity to consider and respond to those objections, the agency said.
Apart from the NEPA issues, the plaintiffs have also failed to show a preliminary injunction is justified because they won’t suffer irreparable harm from the piping project, since they could pay to irrigate the affected vegetation themselves, according to USDA.
Opponents also haven’t demonstrated that stopping the piping project would serve the public interest, since the conserved water will go to benefit imperiled aquatic species such as the threatened Oregon spotted frog, the agency said.
“This is overwhelmingly a case about lost property values,” rather than irreversible damage to ecosystems, Martin said.
While the USDA focused on NEPA issues, the Tumalo Irrigation District argued the plaintiffs won’t succeed with their claim the project creates an unlawful nuisance because irrigation canals aren’t required to seep water for the aesthetic benefit of adjacent landowners.
Opponents of the project claim that replacing the canal is a nuisance because it will impair their property beyond the irrigation district’s right-of-way, but the irrigation district disputed this argument.
Replacing the open canal doesn’t exceed the irrigation district’s easement and the pipe isn’t prohibited from being installed below the bottom of the canal, the irrigation district said.
The purpose of the easement is to deliver 100% of the water to which the irrigation district’s patrons are entitled, said Mark Reinecke, the irrigation district’s attorney.
“If you can’t do that, the modifications are within the scope” of the easement, he said.
Tumalo Irrigation District would suffer more harm from a temporary restraining order than the plaintiffs would suffer from the canal’s replacement, since its patrons have heavily invested in the project and wouldn’t have as much water available for crops, the defendant said.
“There would be huge downsides not only for the patrons but for the general public,” Reinecke said.
Reinecke discounted the claim by opponents that irrigators would be left with the “status quo” if the project is blocked, since Endangered Species Act restrictions are reducing available water.
“This has absolutely not how it’s been for decades,” he said.
The project’s opponents argued that a temporary restraining order is justified because irrigators could have instead been required to install “water-efficient fixtures” that would be more effective than replacing the canal.
The plaintiffs claim the NEPA analysis was flawed because the sponsors cherry-picked evidence that bolstered their case and predetermined the outcome of the environmental assessment.
In its environmental assessment of the project, the USDA didn’t sufficiently analyze the adverse effects of losing 1,600 acres of wetlands and miles of riparian habitat if the canals stop seeping water, said William Sherlock, attorney for the opponents.
“Without that, you don’t have the basis for an informed decision,” Sherlock said. “They say it’s a minor impact but they don’t explain why it’s a minor impact.”
Under federal law, “a wetland is a wetland” but the government didn’t sufficiently study the cumulative impacts of their loss, which it was required to do under NEPA, he said.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s artificial, they’ve been there for decades,” Sherlock said. “You can’t just put a zero value on the things you don’t want to consider, which is the wetlands here and the riparian vegetation.”