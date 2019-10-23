An Oregon marijuana producer has failed to convince a federal judge to impose sanctions on a neighboring vineyard for making allegedly false claims in a racketeering lawsuit.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anna Brown has ruled that Richard Wagner and his parents, who own the marijuana property, haven’t proven the complaint filed by the Momtazi family, which owns the vineyard, is “frivolous, legally unreasonable, or without factual foundation” as required for sanctions.
Earlier this year, the Momtazo family claimed the Wagners were violating the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, by growing and processing marijuana on their land in Yamhill County.
The complaint alleges the “stench” from the adjacent marijuana operation has caused a vineyard customer to cancel an order of wine grapes due to fears of contamination.
Because marijuana remains illegal under federal law, the complaint claims the Wagners have engaged in a “pattern of racketeering” and seeks compensation for three times the alleged damages caused by the marijuana operation.
The Wagners filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit and order the Momtazi family to reimburse them for litigation expenses as a sanction for making “numerous misrepresentations of fact,” such as claiming the property is producing marijuana “in any commercial capacity whatsoever.”
“To date, Richard Wagner has only grown marijuana plants on the Wagner Property for his own personal use as a registered medical marijuana patient under the State of Oregon Medical Marijuana Program,” the motion said.
The Wagners say they have never commercially produced marijuana, don’t have an Oregon license to grow the psychoactive plant and haven’t constructed commercial greenhouses on their property, contrary to allegations in the RICO lawsuit.
“Plaintiff and its attorney are keenly aware that the Wagner Property is not operational for commercial purposes, yet Plaintiff and its attorney have refused to withdraw or correct these false allegations,” the motion said.
In a response filing, the Momtazi family’s attorney countered that it’s irrelevant under RICO whether the marijuana grown on the Wagners’ property is medical or recreational since both are illegal under federal law.
Rachel Kosmal McCart, the Momtazi family’s attorney, also said photos posted on social media detail the “marijuana-related construction, growing and harvested marijuana plants and marijuana concentrates, all on the Wagner Property.”
“Plaintiff and its counsel were entitled to rely on the totality of the evidence available to them at the time the Complaint was filed, and such evidence supports the factual allegations in the Complaint,” McCart said.
In her order, Judge Brown determined the Wagners “from an objective perspective failed to meet their burden” that the Momtazi family’s allegations were unfounded and that the plaintiff hadn’t “conducted a reasonable and competent inquiry before filing the Complaint.”