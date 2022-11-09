Oregon Ranchers Grazing (copy)

In this July 11, 2018, photo, rancher Dwight Hammond Jr., left, is embraced by his wife, Susie Hammond, after arriving at the Burns, Ore., Municipal Airport. Hammond and his son Steven were pardoned by President Donald Trump for arson convictions. A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an environmental lawsuit over their grazing permit.

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP

A federal magistrate judge has recommended against the dismissal of an environmental lawsuit over the inactive grazing permit for Oregon’s Hammond Ranches.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman has found that the legal controversy is not moot even though the ranch is currently barred from using the four federal allotments in Eastern Oregon.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you