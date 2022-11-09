In this July 11, 2018, photo, rancher Dwight Hammond Jr., left, is embraced by his wife, Susie Hammond, after arriving at the Burns, Ore., Municipal Airport. Hammond and his son Steven were pardoned by President Donald Trump for arson convictions. A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an environmental lawsuit over their grazing permit.
A federal magistrate judge has recommended against the dismissal of an environmental lawsuit over the inactive grazing permit for Oregon’s Hammond Ranches.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman has found that the legal controversy is not moot even though the ranch is currently barred from using the four federal allotments in Eastern Oregon.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has asked for the case to be dismissed because Hammond Ranches won’t be allowed to release livestock on the 26,000 acres of public land until an extensive environmental review is completed.
Although the BLM has revoked the ranch’s grazing permit, the magistrate judge has recommended against throwing out the case because the agency could still change its mind.
The BLM has not admitted it was incorrect to previously reinstate the ranch’s permit “despite its history of violations” of rangeland regulations, the judge said.
“The government has also made no representations that it will avoid these challenged acts in the future,” Hallman said.
The recommendation to keep the lawsuit alive in federal court has now been referred to U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, who will make the final decision.
Hammond Ranches has been in the public eye for years due to the arson convictions of its operators, Dwight Hammond and his son, Steven Hammond of Diamond, Ore.
The two ranchers gained national attention when they were ordered to return to prison in 2016 after a federal appeals court determined they must serve 5-year mandatory minimum sentences for setting fire to rangelands.
Opposition to the decision led to the stand-off at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, which ended with the death of one protester and the arrests of several others.
In 2018, the Hammonds were released from prison after receiving full pardons from former President Donald Trump, and the ranch’s grazing permits were restored the following year.
A federal judge decided the reinstatement was unlawful but the permit was again renewed shortly before the Trump administration left office.
That decision was challenged by the Western Watersheds Project and other environmental groups, with the Biden administration soon rescinding the permit.
The BLM has argued that its withdrawal of the permit has mooted the lawsuit, but the environmental plaintiffs argue it would be premature to dismiss the case given the grazing permit’s volatile history.
While the magistrate judge has now generally sided with the environmental groups, he did recommend dismissing their claim related to alleged procedural errors that “are not reasonably likely to recur.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.