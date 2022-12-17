MP Cattle grazing 3948.jpg (copy)

Cattle graze on rangeland in Eastern Oregon. A federal judge has ruled that grazing must end without delay in 13 research pastures totaling 22,800 acres in Eastern Oregon.

Federal land managers unlawfully failed to shut down grazing on nearly 22,800 acres in Eastern Oregon intended for rangeland research, according to a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon has agreed with environmental advocates who claim the U.S. Bureau of Land Management must stop allowing livestock onto the 13 key “research natural areas” under a sage grouse conservation plan.

