A bankruptcy judge has approved the settlement deal between the former NORPAC cooperative and nearly 100 member farms, which means they’ll soon collectively receive $4.5 million.
Continued litigation between the defunct food processor and growers would have been highly complicated and could have derailed the current bankruptcy process, said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick during a Sept. 11 court hearing.
“The court really appreciates all the hard work that went into it,” McKittrick said of the settlement.
Settlements have been reached in nearly all the major lawsuits involving the cooperative, which is know called North Pacific Canners & Packers after selling its name and intellectual property.
Earlier this year, the judge warned attorneys that NORPAC’s bankruptcy was turning into a “big pile of litigation” that could lead to “fighting over an administratively insolvent estate if we’re not careful.”
If the agreement between farmers and the cooperative had collapsed, it would likely have forced the bankruptcy to convert from a Chapter 11 debt restructuring into a more time-consuming Chapter 7 dissolution, said Albert Kennedy, attorney for NORPAC.
In that case, it would have spelled the end for the cooperative’s proposed bankruptcy plan, under which $28 million would be distributed to unsecured creditors who’d be repaid for about 25% to 50% of what they’re owed by year’s end, he said.
“As a practical matter, the confirmation of the plan would have been impractical,” Kennedy said.
Fees for attorneys and financial specialists would also have been much higher if the cooperative’s case converted to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, he said. “It would not have been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, it would have been in the millions.”
Farmers will receive a “significant economic recovery” for crops delivered to NORPAC in 2019 and be able to retain payments they received shortly before the cooperative filed for bankruptcy last year, said Brandy Sargent, attorney for a committee representing growers.
They also will no longer face the possibility of legal action from unsecured creditors, who’d previously sought to recover payments made to growers in earlier years, Sargent said.
By the time a bankruptcy plan is confirmed, it’s possible 100% of affected growers will have agreed to the deal, she said. The settlement requires that growers representing 85% of the settlement value sign onto the agreement.
Payments to individual growers will range from about $1,400 to $300,000 under the settlement deal, though the $4.5 million represents less than 28% of what the farmers said they were owed for crop deliveries.
Scott Cargill, an attorney for unsecured creditors, said the settlement was a “hard-negotiated” and “arm’s length” transaction between the cooperative and its members.
“There was a lot of give and take, back and forth and compromise,” Cargill said.
The legal dispute between NORPAC and its member farms erupted earlier this year, when the cooperative filed a lawsuit claiming growers did not deserve to be paid for 2019 crops because they’re the company’s owners and creditors are unlikely to be fully compensated in the bankruptcy.
The farmers countersued, claiming their agricultural liens were valid because NORPAC ceased acting as a cooperative upon filing for bankruptcy. Meanwhile, unsecured creditors sought to file a complaint to “claw back” past payments they argued were “fraudulent transfers” that must be returned under bankruptcy law.