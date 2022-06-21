A community-based plan for curbing excessive groundwater pumping in Oregon’s Harney Basin is nearly done, potentially offering an alternative to government-mandated irrigation shutdowns.
The recommendations are expected to be finished next year, concluding roughly six years of negotiations between water users, environmental advocates and government officials.
Whether the strategy amounts to anything more than a stack of papers remains unknown, though.
The fear is that the steps outlined in the “place-based” plan won’t actually be implemented even if they’re officially approved by the Oregon Water Resources Commission, said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, an alfalfa farmer who’s helped write the plan.
“Thanks for your six years of work. We’ll put your plan on a shelf and talk to you later,” Owens said of that possibility.
For several years, the “collaborative” group that’s developed the plan has asked Oregon water regulators whether they’’ll throw their weight behind the integrated strategy in lieu of a purely enforcement-based solution.
The question of what “state recognition” will actually mean for the plan arose during the commission’s most recent meeting on June 17, but state officials did not have a certain answer.
“In concrete terms, we don’t know either,” said Meg Reeves, the commission’s chair and a retired attorney for Oregon State University.
Hopefully, the commission will have more clarity by the time the plan is actually completed, she said.
The problem can’t be blamed on indecisiveness by the commission or the state Water Resources Department, since it’s the result of ambiguity in state law, said Owens.
“They’re struggling with it, too,” he said. “They don’t know what it means.”
The Harney Basin’s plan was developed under the OWRD’s authority to issue grants for “place-based” water resources strategies, which lawmakers originally created in 2015.
However, the statute doesn’t explain the value of these “place-based” plans or how they’ll be implemented, Owens said.
“There was just no meat on the bones about what actually happened after the plan,” he said.
Fleshing out those details will require further action by the Legislature, which will have an opportunity to revisit the issue next year, Owens said. Unless agency’s place-based planning authority is extended, it’s set to expire in mid-2023.
As with any substantive change to water law, expanding the scope of place-based planning is easier said than done.
Instead of implementing the plan’s recommendations, state water regulators may instead declare the Harney Basin a “critical groundwater area.”
That will provide OWRD with the power to shut down previously-permitted groundwater pumping — a blunt regulatory tool that’s raised concerns about serious damage to the irrigation-dependent local economy.
Even if the collaborative’s approach is adopted, voluntary steps are likely to occur on a parallel track with enforcement actions under a critical groundwater area designation, Owens said.
“It’s going to have to be the carrot and the stick,” he said.
The integrated plan’s strategy may prove controversial among the region’s irrigators.
Those with senior water rights would be less likely to face immediate enforcement and some may not see the value in voluntary curtailments.
Whatever approach is taken, it’s virtually inevitable that irrigation will be decreased to stabilize the basin’s over-appropriated groundwater levels, Owens said. “We’re going to have to dry some water up. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
A strict regulatory approach could shut off 60-70% of the basin’s irrigation water, which would have serious impacts to the community, he said.
The integrated plan, on the other hand, would decrease water use by helping farmers invest in more efficient irrigation equipment and to switch away from alfalfa to less thirsty crops, among other steps.
“We’re going to have to get creative,” Owens said.
While the collaborative group has been devising the plan, OWRD has worked with the U.S. Geological Survey on a comprehensive groundwater study of the basin, which was completed this year.
The research and analysis have given the agency a more detailed “water budget” of the basin’s groundwater flows, and how they’re affected by geology, said Justin Iverson, OWRD’s groundwater section manager.
For example, the agency now has a better understanding of the region’s upland and lowland water systems and how they interact, he said.
Much of the precipitation in the uplands leaves the groundwater system through springs and streams, but only a small amount flows to lowland aquifers, Iverson said.
Meanwhile, much of the groundwater in the lowlands has been stored in those aquifers for more than 12,000 years and it’s now being pumped out for irrigation.
While the study has generated abundant information, the outlook for irrigators hasn’t improved since it was started six years ago. In 2016, concerns about dropping aquifer levels stopped most new well drilling in the area while researchers gathered more data.
Three-quarters of the water pumped from the basin is “pre-modern,” with usage far outpacing the amount of recharge each year, according to the study.
More than 99% of irrigation development has occurred in the basin’s lowlands, where discharge exceeds recharge by 60%, according to the study.
About 283,000 acre-feet of groundwater are discharged each year, compared to a recharge level of 173,000 acre-feet.
“The overall conclusion remains the same, that the basin remains over-allocated,” Iverson said.