An invasion of harmful annual grasses has spurred a proposal to restore native forage to a 50,000-acre government-owned eastern Oregon wildlife area.
Senate Bill 21 would create a pilot program to improve habitat quality and forage for livestock and mule deer at the Phillip W. Schneider Wildlife Area, which is operated by Oregon wildlife regulators and the federal government.
Ventenata, medusahead ryegrass and cheatgrass have crowded out other vegetation in the wildlife area in the wake of wildfire in 2014 and 2015.
“It has taken over every bare spot the fire left,” and also moved onto other marginal lands, said Frances Preston, a Grant County resident, referring to ventenata during a recent legislative hearing.
The decline in forage quality has in turn harmed mule deer populations and reduced its suitability for cattle grazing.
“It affects the agriculture community directly. It also affects the recreation community directly,” both of which have economic consequences, said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who supports SB 21.
The bill would direct the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which owns roughly half the wildlife area, to study resistance to annual grass invasion and the role of microbes, organic matter and nutrients in increasing habitat and forage quality.
The fiscal impact of SB 21 hasn’t yet been determined by legislative analysts.
The incursion of ventenata in the wildlife area surged in the years after the wildfires, when livestock were excluded from the region, said Loren Stout, a Grant County cattleman who testified in favor of SB 21 during a recent legislative hearing.
When grazing resumed in 2019, “I couldn’t believe what had happened,” Stout said of the invasive weed’s spread.
Stout called the situation an “environmental disaster” because ventenata affects the area’s entire ecosystem.
“This stuff is extremely evil,” he said. “It’s silica-based. Nothing eats it. The birds can’t even eat the seed.”
Ventenata, medusahead ryegrass and cheatgrass all contain silica, which also raises health concerns when the flammable weeds are consumed by wildfires, said Sam Palmer, a registered nurse and Grant County commissioner.
“When they burn, they put small glass particles in the air that wildland firefighters and citizens breathe,” which can lead to certain cancers and other health problems, Palmer said.
State and federal agencies are working to stop the spread of the invasive weeds, said Kevin Blakely, ODFW’s wildlife division deputy administrator.
The agency has treated about 12,000 acres of the invasive grasses with selective herbicides, he said. “We have been able to achieve short-term control over the last year or two on some selected sites, but as people have pointed out, there is still a landscape out there.”
Losing native bunchgrass communities to invasive species has affected wildlife species in the region, Blakely said. Mule deer have been in long-term decline in the area and across the West.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, is the bill’s chief sponsor and called SB 21 a good start to a monumental effort.
“The goal of this would be to turn the tide and put some of this into a productive perennial grass ecosystem instead of the invasive annuals,” he said.