Animal advocate groups have won more than $180,000 in litigation costs for convincing a federal judge to block a wild horse sterilization project in Eastern Oregon.
In 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved an experiment that meant to study the effects of spaying females in wild horse populations.
The project authorized rounding up about 850 wild horses in Harney County, then returning 200 of the animals to the herd management area.
The horses would have been separated by a fence into two groups — most of the females in one population would have been spayed, while those in the control population wouldn’t receive the surgery.
The BLM would also have kept about 70 spayed females in confinement to study the potential medical complications of having their ovaries removed.
Many of the horses would have been equipped with radio tags to observe their “social and reproductive behavior and group cohesion,” as well as the medical effects of the surgery and its impacts on the population’s growth rate, according to BLM.
Wild horse populations can affect ranchers in the West, who complain the animals cause grass depletion and riparian damage for which cattle are wrongly blamed.
Some animal advocates counter that wild horses are kept at artificially low populations on public land to make way for the livestock industry.
Several plaintiffs, including the American Wild Horse Campaign, the Cloud Foundation and the Animal Welfare Institute, believed the sterilization experiment was dangerously inhumane and filed a complaint alleging that BLM violated several laws in approving it.
Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman granted a preliminary injunction that blocked the experiment because the BLM violated the plaintiffs’ free speech rights by prohibiting them from observing the sterilization procedures.
He also ruled that BLM likely violated administrative law by failing to explain the “social acceptability of its procedures” and that the plaintiffs were entitled to an injunction partly because they’d suffer irreparable harm from the experiment.
Rather than continue defending against the lawsuit, the BLM rescinded its decision and instead decided to simply remove the vast majority of the 850 horses from the area without conducting the sterilization experiment.
While the judge initially ordered that no litigation costs would be awarded in the case, he reconsidered that decision because the animal advocate groups were “prevailing parties” entitled to such compensation under the Equal Access to Justice Act.
Judge Mosman has determined the amounts charged by the plaintiffs’ attorneys were reasonable because they have specialized environmental litigation skills that helped win the preliminary injunction.
The judge also decided that the 273 hours the attorneys spent arguing for the injunction — and the 190 hours they spent seeking compensation for litigation costs — were largely reasonable.
However, he did cut 20% of the amount they sought for internal communications because using five attorneys on the case inevitably led to “excessive conferencing.”
Due to this reduction, the attorneys were awarded roughly $183,500, or about $3,000 less than they originally sought.