Hazelnuts produced for kernels will fetch at least 90 cents per pound in Oregon this year, or 25 cents more than the minimum price for the in-shell crop.
Uncertainties about shipping in-shell hazelnuts to China, their primary destination, has caused their initial minimum price to diverge from that of the kernel crop, which faces a more stable market, experts say.
“There were some disruptions with the Chinese market, as far as importing schemes,” said Terry Ross, executive director of the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association, which negotiates prices on behalf of farmers.
China’s crackdown on strategies to avoid taxes and tariffs has combined with problems related to the coronavirus outbreak and high retaliatory tariffs, dealing a heavy blow to this key market, according to HGBA.
With some major importers being driven out of business due to these issues, the logistics of exporting hazelnuts to China are now unclear, said Larry George, president of the George Packing Co. in Hubbard, Ore.
“We just don’t know how we’re going to get that product into China,” George said. “It puts the entire supply chain into question, as to how it’s going to work.”
Last year, the initial minimum price for all hazelnut cultivars was 83 cents per pound, but the field prices paid for kernel varieties eventually outpaced the prices for in-shell varieties.
For example, farmers ended up getting paid $1.18 per pound for the McDonald kernel variety and $1.16 per pound for the Sacajawea kernel variety, both of which also have a high “shell-out ratio” of kernels to shells.
To compare, growers received 90 cents per pound for the Barcelona in-shell variety and 97 cents per pound for the Jefferson in-shell variety.
By the end of the marketing season, though, farmers across the hazelnut industry can expect to be paid more than the current two-tier minimum of 90 cents per pound of kernel varieties and 65 cents per pound for in-shell cultivars, said Ross of HGBA.
“There’s a potential for good strong bonuses in spring,” he said. “We’ve had significant upsides most years.”
Aside from market differences, the two-tiered pricing system is meant to encourage farmers to focus on expanding kernel variety acreage, Ross said.
“We don’t need any more in-shell varieties being planted,” he said. “The market is saturated as far as in-shell.”
Though the Oregon industry has “clearly planted aggressively for a small niche market in China,” George said he’s optimistic about reducing tariffs on hazelnuts intended for that market.
Planned meetings with Chinese officials were greatly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, slowing the tariff-relief process available under China’s trade deal to increase agricultural imports from the U.S., he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has also affected demand within China for in-shell varieties, said Mike Firestone, vice president of operations at Firestone Farms Packing in Dayton, Ore.
“They got shut down from COVID before they could process all of it, so they’re starting with some of that inventory already supplied,” he said.
In the kernel market, the crop in Turkey — the major global supplier — is down from last year but production is expect to be higher in Georgia, Azerbaijan and Oregon, Firestone said. “The overall world supply is roughly equal to what it was last year.”
However, California’s almond and walnut crops are large in 2020, which makes it difficult to charge a premium for hazelnuts when other nut types are less expensive, said Ross of HGBA.
The value of Turkish currency is also down, which makes their hazelnuts more competitive on the world market, he said.
The HGBA intends to maximize the price upswing for farmers, even under tough market conditions, Ross said. “Sometimes that means setting up a conservative initial minimum.”