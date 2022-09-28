Oregon Wildfires 2020 (copy)

American Red Cross volunteers consult with a landowner in Gates, Ore., whose home burned down during the 2020 Labor Day fires. State regulators say their wildfire risk map didn't affect insurance decisions.

 Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

SALEM — State regulators say it’s a coincidence some home insurance policies were revoked or became more expensive after the rollout of Oregon’s ill-fated wildfire risk map.

Insurance decisions that adversely affected landowners were made independently, since none of the companies operating in the state report the map affecting their actions, according to state insurance regulators.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

