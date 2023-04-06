sm bee on snowberry.jpg

A bee on a common snowberry.

 Scott Mitchell/Oregon State University

When it comes to bees on farmland, the more the better, according to a bee expert.

Andony Melathopoulos

Andony Melathopoulos

During an online seminar on Wednesday, Andony Melathopoulos, assistant professor and pollinator health extension specialist at Oregon State University, taught farmers how to make their land more hospitable to bees.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you