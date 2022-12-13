World cup

Grass seed from Oregon was used on the soccer pitches where the World Cup games are played in Qatar.

 oasisamuel/123rf.com

CANBY, Ore. — Like billions of people worldwide, Crystal Rose-Fricker has found herself glued to coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But unlike most soccer fanatics, Rose-Fricker is paying close attention to one detail in particular — the quality of the playing surface.

