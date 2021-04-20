The Oregon House has unanimously voted to eliminate sunset dates from the landowner preference program, which provides hunting tags for elk, deer and antelope based on property acreage.
Lawmakers have extended the program several times since it was first enacted nearly four decades ago to reward access to habitat for wildlife, but House Bill 2068 makes the program permanent.
“The purpose of the program is to provide a recreational benefit to landowners that are providing habitat and wildlife, as as a tool for some population management,” said Rep. David Brock-Smith, R-Port Orford.
Depending on acreage, landowners can qualify for two to 14 controlled hunt tags that can be used only on their property. A portion of the tags can be transferred to other people, depending on the sex and species of big game, and some landowners donate them.
For example, one rancher cited during the House’s discussion on HB 2068 gives the hunting tags to wounded veterans. Farmers and ranchers can also earn added revenue from the tags or trade them for services.
“It’s a simple consideration for the landowners who support the healthy ecosystems that animals depend on,” said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.
Owens said he farms several thousand acres of alfalfa, which can be occupied by several hundred deer or elk.
When poor conditions reduce the quality of forage on public rangeland, wildlife depend on private property for feed and the program ensures landowners are compensated with tags, he said.
“We provide the sustenance that they need, especially in the era of invasive weeds,” Owens said.
The bill was introduced at the behest of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and is supported by the Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and the Oregon Hunters Association, among other groups.
The proposal will now be considered by the House Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery.