EUGENE, Ore. — More cases of bird flu have been reported in Oregon, this time in Canada goose goslings at a city park in Eugene.
State wildlife officials confirmed "several" goslings tested positive for the highly contagious virus at Alton Baker Park, which along with other sick and dying waterfowl are raising suspicion of a larger outbreak in the area.
A red-tailed hawk from Eugene and osprey from Dorena Reservoir, near Cottage Grove, have also tested positive, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The latest strain of bird flu spreading across the U.S. — known as H5N1 — was first detected in Oregon on May 6 in a backyard poultry flock in Linn County. Prior to that, the last confirmed case was during the 2015 H5N2 outbreak.
Additional cases of bird flu have been reported in wild and domestic birds in Washington and Idaho.
Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian for the state Department of Agriculture, said they knew bird flu was coming after a bald eagle in British Columbia tested positive in March. The region is part of the Pacific Flyway, a major north-south route for migrating birds that extends from Alaska to Patagonia in South America.
"Since that detection, we have been hard at work communicating with our commercial poultry producers, veterinarians and the public on how they can protect their flocks," Scholz said, emphasizing the importance of keeping poultry separated from wild birds and increasing biosecurity.
While the risk of bird flu infecting humans is low, the virus is highly contagious and deadly among bird species, including chickens, ducks and turkeys. It can also infect raptors that prey on infected waterfowl. The only case of a human becoming sick was someone culling infected poultry at a commercial farm in Colorado.
Symptoms of the virus in birds include a lack of energy and coordination, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, decreased egg production and sudden death.
The H5N1 outbreak has affected 68 species of birds across 40 states totaling 1,326 individual cases, according to ODFW. Of those, 27 states have detected the virus in backyard poultry flocks, and 19 states have had infections in commercial poultry farms.
ODFW stated it does not expect the disease will have a significant impact on the waterfowl populations along the Pacific Flyway.
Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should report them to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife by calling 866-968-2600, or email at Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
To report sick or dead poultry, call ODA at 1-800-347-7028 or email npip@oda.oregon.gov. Do not handle sick or dead birds, and avoid close contact with waterfowl.