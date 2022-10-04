Christmas trees

Workers load Christmas trees onto a pallet near Philomath, Ore. Rising prices aren't expected to significantly hurt demand for trees in 2022, based on grower and consumer surveys.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

Christmas tree prices are expected to rise this holiday season, which isn’t particularly shocking when most everything is getting more expensive.

What’s perhaps more surprising is that neither growers nor consumers seem to think that will hurt demand much, according to industry surveys.

