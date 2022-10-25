Hemp (copy)

Hemp plants dry after harvest. A judge has ordered a Southern Oregon hemp producer and his affiliates to pay $400,000 to farm workers who filed a lawsuit over unpaid wages and labor law violations.

 EO Media Group File

A federal judge has awarded $388,682 to 17 farmworkers who filed a lawsuit seeking unpaid wages from a Southern Oregon hemp producer.

The judgment is meant to compensate the plaintiffs for unpaid wages and labor law violations for which the hemp producer and affiliated companies were found liable.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

