The Hazelnut Growers of Oregon cooperative has settled a lawsuit brought by a smaller processor who sought $2.4 million for alleged contract violations and trade secret theft.
Pacific Hazelnut Farms of Aurora, Ore., filed the complaint last year, accusing HGO of breaching packaging, license and supply agreements while misappropriating proprietary recipes and processes.
Though the companies aren’t disclosing the terms of the settlement deal, they do plan to continue working together.
Andrew Halls, owner of Pacific Hazelnut Farms, said that resolving the disagreement turned out to be “very simple” after several discussions with Sam Bugarsky, CEO of the Wilco cooperative, which merged with HGO.
“Basically, once Sam and I sat down and went through what the dispute was, it was quite clear what needed to be done,” Halls said.
The Wilco-HGO cooperative said the settlement will benefit the hazelnut industry and “both parties regret we weren’t able to come to an agreement sooner.”
Sam Bugarsky, its CEO, said the lawsuit sprang from a "communication breakdown" during contract re-negotiations, which occurred when the coronavirus pandemic started.
"Everybody was distracted at the beginning of the COVID outbreak," he said.
The cooperative will continue to supply Pacific Hazelnut with hazelnuts and sell the company's finished products, though not under HGO's Oregon Orchard brand, he said.
The lawsuit claimed that HGO contracted with Pacific Hazelnut to process and package hazelnuts under the Oregon Orchard brand but hadn’t met the guaranteed volume.
Pacific Hazelnut claimed the cooperative hadn’t made a required compensation payment for falling short of the agreed volume, didn’t honor an agreement to hear product development pitches and disregarded an exclusive license that allowed the plaintiff to use the Oregon Orchard trademark.
The complaint also alleged that HGO representatives took “willful or malicious” steps to learn recipes and processes at Pacific Hazelnut in order to manufacture “identical” products.
In its answer to the complaint, HGO alleged that Pacific Hazelnut hadn’t made a “good faith effort” to obtain “safe quality food” certification for its facility as required by contract and hadn’t taken “reasonable steps” to protect its trade secrets, among other defenses.
The cooperative also filed a counterclaim against Pacific Hazelnut, alleging the company hadn’t lived up to sales requirements under an earlier contract to license the Oregon Orchard brand.
Pacific Hazelnut had sold less than one-third of the amount of Oregon Orchard products required under the earlier contract, causing HGO to lose royalty payments, according to the counterclaim.