Hazelnut packers across Oregon are awaiting the results of an inventory audit that’s intended to verify the industry’s leftover crop before the next harvest.
A third-party auditor hired by the Oregon Hazelnut Marketing Board recently compared actual versus reported inventories at hazelnut processing facilities, with a report expected later in July.
The board decided to order the audit because the carry-over inventory from the 2018 crop seemed “hugely overstated” and inventory levels for the 2019 crop have continued to appear “excessive,” said Larry George, president of the George Packing Co. and board member of HMB.
“The main issue is this number is published to the world and it has to be absolutely accurate so we can maximize the price to the grower,” George said.
Large reported carry-over inventories at the end of the marketing year, which concludes in July, are used as an argument by hazelnut buyers to push down prices for the crop, he said.
“They say, ‘You can’t move your crop at those prices,’” George said. “We don’t think that’s true.”
The hazelnut industry generally aims to have a mid-year carry-over of fewer than 6,000 tons before the next crop’s harvest begins in autumn, he said.
Last summer, however, the Hazelnut Marketing Board reported the leftover hazelnut inventory at more than 8,000 tons.
Based on usage statistics since then, George estimates the industry would have a reported inventory of 10,500 tons in June, which he believes is 3,000 to 4,000 tons more than processors actually have on hand.
“It’s been an ongoing problem that this number is bigger than what people expect,” he said.
At the Hazelnut Growers of Oregon cooperative, the amount of inventory counted by auditors was within 2% of what the company had calculated, said Greg Thorsgard, its chief operating officer and general manager.
“Their inventory came out very close to our inventory,” said Thorsgard, who is also a board member of HMB.
The cooperative is now holding more inventory than in the past because it’s manufacturing more of its own branded retail products, he said. “We wanted to divert more product into new channels of trade, which is what we’re doing.”
It doesn’t make sense for processors to hold onto inventories for too long because “at some point, you’re going to have to fire sale the old stuff,” Thorsgard said. “When the new crop comes in, people don’t want to buy the old crop.”
The audit was ordered due to concerns “we haven’t moved enough inventory” at a time the industry is poised to produce record levels of hazelnuts due to new plantings maturing, he said.
However, prices are ultimately dictated more by global market conditions rather than the leftover crop among Oregon hazelnut processors, Thorsgard said.
Sean Denfeld, general manager of Denfeld Packing and an HMB board member, said the leftover inventory will likely be adequate to serve buyers for several months while leaving the industry in a good position with the 2020 crop.
“Our carry-in going into 2020 is not substantially abnormal compared to other years,” he said. “It is definitely elevated from normal but nothing to be alarmed about.”
The recent audit is a matter of “housekeeping” to ensure the hazelnut industry is relying on dependable statistics, Denfeld said.
“We want to make sure it remains solid,” he said. “As the crop sizes get bigger, we need to be sure have accurate numbers to operate on.”