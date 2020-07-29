New contract provisions have convinced the Hazelnut Growers of Oregon cooperative against participating in price negotiations with the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association, which represents farmers.
The cooperative’s Westnut subsidiary has decided not to sign an agreement with the bargaining association that will govern price discussions for the 2020 and 2021 hazelnut crops, though it’s vowed to still abide by the field prices established by those talks.
Under terms introduced this year, the agreement would bind not only the Westnut operation — which pays cash for hazelnuts, including from growers who aren’t cooperative members —but also HGO itself, which is merged with the Wilco cooperative, as well as member farms, said Greg Thorsgard, HGO’s chief operating officer and general manager.
“We can’t sign something that commits all the business models to something only Westnut is affiliated with,” Thorsgard said.
Westnut represents only about 6% of the cooperative’s total business by volume and value, while HGO doesn’t directly negotiate with the bargaining association because member farms already receive the cooperative’s profits and may be paid different prices for hazelnuts, he said.
“It’s not the same as being an independent processor,” Thorsgard said.
The new contract provisions would effectively force HGO to seek permission from the bargaining association before paying out higher hazelnut prices to its grower members, he said. “That would take that latitude away from us.”
The cooperative is already open with its finances and its business plans, regardless of the agreement with the bargaining association, Thorsgard said. “I don’t know how much more transparent we can be.”
Though the Westnut subsidiary is “not a major part of the bargaining association,” the cooperative still wants to “stay a part of the community” and will pay the minimum field price determined by the negotiations, he said. “We will never go lower than what the valley price is coming out to be.”
Terry Ross, executive director of the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association, said the organization’s new contract terms are meant to ensure packers are honoring the price agreements.
“We must have mechanisms that allow us to verify they have given our members all that is due to them,” Ross said.
Under the new terms, the bargaining association can investigate the financial security of a packer to ensure they’re able to pay farmers for their crops, as well as audit software systems and hazelnut sources to ensure growers receive the full “upside” of price bonuses above the minimum field price, he said.
The cooperative is the only hazelnut packer that participated in past agreements that decided against signing the new contract, Ross said. One new hazelnut packer has signed the contract, while one company that was never a signatory has continued not participating.
Growers who deliver their hazelnuts to packers that aren’t signatories aren’t protected by the terms of the contract, he said.
The bargaining association’s contracts traditionally covered three crop years but it’s switching to two crop years because of rapid changes in the industry, Ross said.
While the industry was historically reliant on sales of in-shell hazelnuts to China, there’s now a lot of growth in sales of kernels — which require more processing and thus more complicated cost accounting, he said.
“The best thing for the industry is transparency and integrity,” Ross said.