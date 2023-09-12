BW Ken & June's Hazelnuts (5).jpg (copy)

The Hazelnut Growers of Oregon cooperative is changing its payment system to align with other nut industries, including almonds, walnuts and pistachios.

 Ken & June’s Hazelnuts

To improve price transparency and encourage heftier kernels, Oregon’s hazelnut cooperative is adopting a new system for paying farmers that markedly diverges from current industry practices.

Hazelnut facility ready for upcoming harvest (copy)

The Hazelnut Growers of Oregon cooperative, which has a processing facility in Donald, Ore., is changing its method for paying farmers for the crop.

Instead of paying an initial price that represents most of the crop’s value, followed by bonuses, the Hazelnut Growers of Oregon cooperative plans to pay members in several installments over a year.

