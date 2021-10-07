HUBBARD, Ore. — Over the past 20 years, Mike Milburn has perfected the craft of scaring the wits out of visitors to his family’s farm outside Hubbard, Ore.
Busy haunted houses in urban areas often rush people through, allowing them to see upcoming surprises and turning the frights into “old friends,” he said.
The advantage of hosting a haunted house in the countryside is that it’s less crowded, so Milburn can build tension and use misdirection to “melt people down” in fear.
“We can be more of a theatrical haunt,” he said. “We can envelop you in a story.”
This year, it’s not just the visitors to Milburn’s Haunted Manor with reason for frayed nerves.
The month leading up to Halloween is a critical time for Milburn and other agritourism operators, but the coronavirus epidemic has heightened the anxiety of an already intense season.
In 2020, restrictions intended to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases convinced Milburn to shut down his haunted house and pumpkin patch entirely.
“We weathered it for one year. It’d be difficult to weather it for two,” he said, explaining that planning and investment in his agritourism operation starts months ahead of time. “It’s a lot like a play. Most of the work goes into preparing to open.”
Though the rules for agritourism operations are less onerous this year, Milburn is still afraid that government-imposed sudden capacity limits or other regulations will spoil the 2021 season.
“There’s certainly some Ambien going on to get to sleep. It could be the best year ever or the worst year ever,” he said. “That’s what makes it scary for me.”
Experience has taught the Northwest agritourism industry that unexpected disruptions are within the realm of possibility.
Surprise restrictions
Last year, the governments of both Oregon and Washington imposed restrictions on agritourism that farmers considered unreasonable just before the Halloween season began.
The rules prohibiting hay rides, corn mazes and other activities were relaxed at the last minute in both states after an outcry from farm organizations.
“That came at the 11th hour for them after they had invested in re-opening,” said Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of public policy for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Restrictions on Halloween fun can be bitterly serious for farmers who rely on agritourism for their income, since the autumn season has become “absolutely huge” in recent years, she said.
“For some farms, fall agritourism and the pumpkin patches are what get them in the black for the year,” Cooper said.
Agritourism brought in nearly $41 million in revenues to 1,142 farms in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, according to the USDA’s most recent 2017 Census of Agriculture.
That’s up from about $23 million and 853 farms a decade earlier.
Nationally, agritourism generated $949 million in income for 28,575 farms in 2017, up from $567 million and 23,350 farms a decade earlier.
With the availability of vaccines for the coronavirus, Oregon and Washington haven’t imposed rules specific to agritourism this year.
Instead, authorities say operators must follow the same rules as other businesses: For the most part, that means masks are required indoors at all times and outdoors when people are unable to maintain a “social distance” of six feet or more.
In light of the shocks that businesses have endured over the past couple years, agritourism operators may understandably feel apprehensive, Cooper said. However, she doesn’t foresee a repeat of 2020’s unanticipated restrictions.
“If we were going to see additional mandates, we would have seen them by now,” Cooper said.
Important season
After severely scaling back its agritourism offerings in 2020, Bauman’s Farm and Garden in Gervais, Ore., is now confident enough to bring back most of its harvest festival activities in 2021.
The Halloween season has surged in importance for the farm since it started a pumpkin patch more than three decades ago.
Roughly 30% of the farm’s income is now generated in the six weeks before Halloween, said Brian Bauman, the general manager. Last year, though, revenues from its harvest festival were down by 70%.
“We’re doing fine but it was definitely a hard hit,” he said.
The potential for swiftly imposed capacity limits or other restrictions would be difficult to manage but the past couple years have taught the farm the value of flexibility, he said.
“You have to be willing to adapt very fast,” Bauman said.
One lingering uncertainty is the federal government’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 workers.
Bauman’s Farm and Garden employs more than 100 people during the peak Halloween season but not before or after. It’s unclear whether the vaccine mandate will become effective at a time when it applies to the company.
The turmoil of the pandemic has taught Bauman to be philosophical about that prospect.
“My best guess is it won’t apply to us, but if it does, we’ll figure it out,” he said.
That’s not to say labor isn’t a major concern for the farm, which has reduced activities during weekdays due to an insufficient supply of employees — rather than coronavirus restrictions.
“I just can’t find the staff to make sure everyone is following the rules and happy and safe and having a good time,” Bauman said.
Hilary Jensen is facing the same problem with her agritourism operation, The Patch, near Ellensburg, Wash.
Teenagers who’d usually do seasonal work during the Halloween season have instead taken full-time jobs, mostly due to the flexibility afforded by online schooling, she said.
“The hiring pool just isn’t there,” Jensen said. “I can’t even talk my own daughter into working for me.”
Inflation and supply shortages associated with the coronavirus pandemic are wearing on the farm’s finances more than direct restrictions, she said.
Items that were once basically an afterthought, such as plastic cups, now require planning and travel to acquire in adequate quantities, she said.
Likewise, disposable plastic gloves and hand sanitizer must be purchased in larger amounts even as they’ve grown exponentially more expensive.
Jensen said she began driving to stores in Washington and Oregon in June to buy enough supplies for October.
“It’s insane to chase your products like that,” she said. “It was usually one stop. I did six stops between two states to get all the supplies this year.”
Some changes stay
However, not all the changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic have been negative — in some cases, agritourism operators are sticking with the innovations.
For example, Maris Farms near Buckley, Wash., started selling tickets online that specified certain arrival times, which was aimed at reducing the total visitor number at any one time.
The operation plans to use the same system again this year because it spread out the attendance, which guests enjoy because they don’t relish standing in lines, said Joanne Templeman, its co-owner.
“It really helped prevent things from getting too crowded,” she said. “We feel that’s a better experience for our customers.”
Tim Winn was similarly motivated by crowd size when he installed a radio transmitter last year, allowing guests to stay in their cars while waiting to get called up to enter the farm’s corn maze near Corvallis, Ore.
“We set up a little radio station, just as you would at a drive-in theater,” Winn said.
Before long, people began calling into the radio station to banter with the people making the announcements, and the venture took on a life of its own.
“We ran a little talk show. It worked amazingly well,” he said. “We’d inject comments about the rules and what people could expect about the maze.”
Winn said he’s leaning toward keeping the radio station concept, as well as outdoor speakers that broadcast the announcements. It’s an effective way to communicate expectations about behavior while on the property, he said.
“We have a lot of rules that have nothing to do with COVID,” Winn said.
Even though coronavirus restrictions aren’t expected to be as burdensome this Halloween, agritourism operators say they remain mindful of public sensitivities about the pandemic.
“It’s a tough spot for us dealing with the public,” said John Zielinski, whose family runs EZ Orchards near Salem, Ore. “Some people we can’t do enough to protect, while others don’t want to be protected at all. And we’re stuck in the middle.”
EZ Orchards nonetheless brought back most of its popular attractions, including live music and horse rides, as people have grown more comfortable returning to normal activities.
“It’s mainly because there’s more knowledge about the virus,” Zielinski said.
Since the farm started its harvest festival more than two decades ago, October has become the retail operation’s biggest revenue-generating month of the year.
“Easily double the size of any other month,” he said.
Despite Halloween’s scary reputation, EZ Orchards avoids activities that are frightening for children.
Aside from being a draw for young families, its harvest festival is intended to engage the public with agriculture.
Education should generally be a key feature of agritourism, which serves a broader purpose than generating revenue, said Zielinski, who’s the president of the Oregon Agritourism Partnership.
“We don’t want carnivals. We want to have a direct connection to agriculture,” he said. “I don’t think we want to have Disneylands popping up in agricultural areas. It needs to have a tie to production agriculture.”