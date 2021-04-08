GS3 Quality Seed Inc., a fourth-generation family-owned farm and cover crop seed provider in Monmouth, Ore., announced April 8 it has purchased fellow cover crop seed company KB Seed Solutions, of Harrisburg, Ore.
The acquisition will allow GS3 Quality Seed to expand its customer base and increase sales volume, according to Garth Mulkey, who founded the company with his wife, Susan, in 2009, and transformed the company into one of the biggest cover crop seed providers on the West Coast.
Mulkey added that GS3 has worked closely with Nick Bowers and Wayne Kizer, owners of KB Seed Solutions, for the past 10 years. KB Seed for many years marketed one of GS3’s products, NitroRadish, to the more than 150 dealers it formerly worked with in the Midwest. Bowers and Kizer will continue to consult with GS3 under the acquisition agreement.
Asked why he and Kizer decided to sell, Bowers said: “Wayne and I were just both getting to places in our lives where we were starting to think about retiring, and this opportunity came up to kind of pass the baton, and it was a good fit for us.
“Wayne and I have worked very closely with Garth over 10 years,” Bowers said. “He knows our customers and has been involved in the cover crop industry. We wanted to see KB Seed Solutions move forward with the same integrity we put into promoting covers.”
Bowers will continue operating Tydan Farms with his wife, Donna, while Kizer will continue operating Kizer & Son. Kizer produces annual ryegrass, orchardgrass, wheat and meadowfoam, among other crops, and custom processes seed.
Tydan Farms, a fourth-generation family farm, grows annual ryegrass, meadowfoam and clovers. The farms plan to continue to grow cover crop seeds, but now under contract with GS3 Quality Seed.
Mulkey said GS3 will maintain and build relationships with all current KB Seed Solutions dealers. “Customers of both companies can expect to receive the same level of customer service they’ve been accustomed to,” Mulkey said.
Among cover crop seed GS3 Quality Seed grows, contracts for and processes are several proprietary varieties, including NitroRadish, TNT hairy vetch, SuperBee phacelia, as well as common varieties like crimson clover, purple top turnips and winter peas.
The company has dealers in 20 states and Canada. It has served as a sponsor of the 2021 Spring National Cover Crop Summit and has been a long-term sponsor of the National No-Till Conference.
The Mulkey family has been growing, conditioning and marketing seeds since 1966.
Bowers is one of the pioneers of using annual ryegrass as a cover crop. He started exploring the market in the mid-1990s while serving on the Oregon Ryegrass Growers Seed Commission.