TUALATIN, Ore. — President Joe Biden is appointing Gail Greenman as Oregon state director for the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Greenman replaces Josh Hanning, who was the agency's acting state director. Her appointment came in an announcement from the White House on April 14 naming several new leaders within the USDA and Small Business Administration.
"These regional appointees will be critical to the President's efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery and climate change," according to the White House statement. "They bring deep expertise in their issue areas as well as critical relationships with federal, tribal and local leaders."
The Farm Service Agency administers USDA programs through a national network of state and county offices. These include issuing farm loans, as well as funding for conservation, disaster assistance, outreach and education.
Oregon's state FSA office is in Tualatin, 10 miles south of Portland.
Most recently, Greenman was executive director of the Westside Economic Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for improving transportation, workforce development, affordable housing and other infrastructure issues in the Portland metro area.
Greenman was also director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, where she lobbied for national policies to benefit the state's agricultural producers.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, praised the appointment in a tweet, saying Greenman has the knowledge, relationships and leadership skills to deliver for farmers facing challenges such as drought.
