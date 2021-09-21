An Oregon hemp company must stop using the “Grange” trademark and destroy advertisements and business cards using that name under a default judgment issued by a federal judge.
Last year, the National Grange organization filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement against the Hemp Grange, a manufacturer and retailer of hemp products in Grants Pass, Ore.
The organization claimed that during a phone call over the dispute, the hemp company claimed its name did not violate trademark protections and “invited plaintiff to bring a lawsuit to enjoin the use of the name.”
The Grange — formally called the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry — was started in 1867 to promote farming interests.
The group has more than 2,000 local chapters that provide agricultural goods and services, including two operating in the same city as the Hemp Grange company.
The Grange argued that “despite being put on notice” of the organization’s rights, the hemp company’s continued use of the name has “unfairly benefited from the Grange’s reputation and goodwill.”
The Grange’s official policy on hemp “opposes the production, processing and marketing” of the crop until the psychoactive THC compound can be fully removed from it, “reducing the potential misuse of industrial hemp for illegal activities.”
A search of the federal court docket determined that the Hemp Grange company’s owner was legally served with the complaint last year but has not filed a response.
The magistrate judge said that “no evidence exists” that the Hemp Grange failed to respond to the complaint “due to excusable neglect” and the Grange “is not seeking monetary damages” from the company.
The national organization’s complaint sought an injunction prohibiting the hemp company from using the “Grange” trademark and ordering it to destroy materials that infringed on the trademark.
“Without an appearance by the defendants and their side of the facts or any other countervailing evidence, the factors weigh in plaintiff’s favor, and the court cannot find a reason to deny the motion for default judgment,” Clarke said.
After reviewing the case, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken has now found “no clear error” with the magistrate judge’s decision and has ordered an injunction against the hemp company’s use of the “Grange” trademark.
The owner of the Hemp Grange did not respond to requests for comment. The company’s website is no longer functioning.
