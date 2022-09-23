As harvest begins, Oregon hazelnuts will fetch roughly half the price they did last year due to the tough global market conditions facing the 2022 crop.
Under a deal struck between growers and processors, the minimum initial price for hazelnuts will range from 40 to 53 cents per pound this year, compared to 80-90 cents as harvest got underway in 2021.
“You’ve got any and all things that can go wrong for hazelnuts going wrong at this point,” said Terry Ross, executive director of the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association.
Traditionally, the initial price sets a floor for hazelnut prices but growers can receive bonuses as processors sell the crop through the year.
At this point, though, hazelnut farmers are facing a “devastating” situation, Ross said. “The initial minimum is not a profitable scenario.”
The only upside for the hazelnut industry as a whole is that low prices and reliable production will spur consumption of the crop domestically, he said.
“It will allow us to expand to new markets with new product lines,” Ross said. “The current situation is unfortunate but the future prospects are positive for market development.”
Several factors around the world have conspired to diminish the initial hazelnut price, starting with runaway inflation in Turkey, the biggest global producer, he said.
Inflation within Turkey effectively devalues its currency, reducing the export price of its hazelnuts, Ross said.
“They just have a huge competitive advantage being so much cheaper against the U.S. dollar,” he said.
The dynamic is aggravated by a second year of strong Turkish hazelnut production, which has contributed to a 20% increase in global supplies, Ross said. Meanwhile, consumer demand for hazelnuts has fallen in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
For example, consumption of the crop in China — a major destination for Oregon hazelnuts — has been restricted by continued lockdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID, he said.
Shipping problems have further added to the industry’s troubles, since the cost of getting containers of hazelnuts into China has doubled in three years, Ross said.
“Turkey’s a mess, China’s a mess,” he said.
Oregon farmers will receive a minimum of 40 cents per pound for in-shell hazelnut varieties, which have the lowest nut-to-shell ratio, or “shell-out.”
Cultivars with the highest shell-out rate, which generate the least byproduct for processors, will sell for at least 53 cents per pound, while the initial price for mid-range varieties has been set at 47 cents per pound.
