As harvest begins, Oregon hazelnuts will fetch roughly half the price they did last year due to the tough global market conditions facing the 2022 crop.

Under a deal struck between growers and processors, the minimum initial price for hazelnuts will range from 40 to 53 cents per pound this year, compared to 80-90 cents as harvest got underway in 2021.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

