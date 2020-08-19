Farmers and researchers across Oregon are worried about the potential spread of invasive pests and weeds because of funding cuts to related organizations during the pandemic.
"Invasive species programs are facing unprecedented challenges in light of the COVID-19 crisis," Catherine de Rivera, chair of the Oregon Invasive Species Council, said in a statement.
Experts say nonprofits, government agencies, universities and other organizations combating invasive species have faced significant budget shrinkage the past few months.
"There's been a huge impact," said Troy Abercrombie, coordinator for the Western Invasives Network.
Controlling invasive species is crucial for the environment, agriculture and natural resources.
Oregon Department of Agriculture's most recent economic impact study estimated noxious weeds alone have caused annual losses of almost $84 million in personal income to the state's economy, the equivalent of 1,900 jobs — just from the top 25 noxious weed species.
Abercrombie said most volunteer-based organizations have been able to maintain teams, but fewer donations and grants have hurt operations.
State agencies, on the other hand, have had to fight hard to keep people employed.
Lauren Henderson, assistant director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, said the agency has been able to retain core staff by reassigning them, but ODA could not afford most of its seasonal staff — such as those hired each year for invasive trapping.
Andrea Cantu-Schomus, ODA spokeswoman, said the agency can't ask the public to volunteer with trapping because ODA doesn't have enough staff to collect the traps.
ODA has two main paths for funding: the state's general fund and lottery dollars.
Because the general fund is low, legislators this month decreased ODA's budget. The agency simultaneously brought in less lottery funding because restaurant closures meant fewer people were playing.
In more than three decades, this is the first time Henderson can recall both funds were hit at once.
"These budget reductions are painful," he said.
Henderson estimated up to 70% of funding for ODA's weed program comes from lottery dollars. The agency's pest program, too, gets a "major part" of its funding from the lottery, he said.
One bright spot is the Invasive Species Council — which recent had funding cut $280,000 — has been able to maintain core functions and fill the gap as lottery participation rises.
But Jalene Littlejohn, contracted coordinator for the council, said she is still concerned that if a species isn't properly controlled for just one year, it could potentially have decades-long impacts that cost growers millions of dollars.
If the Japanese beetle establishes in Oregon, for example, Littlejohn said it would have a "huge impact" on the nursery industry.
But Henderson of ODA said it's too early to predict doom and gloom. If the economy doesn't stabilize soon, he said, the state can expect long-term economic consequences from the spread of invasive species. But if businesses reopen safely and lottery participation continues to rise, he said this may just be a "hiccup."
"It'll take all of us to fight this really daunting issue," said Littlejohn of the council.