A nationwide legal precedent concerning a rare Southern frog has helped convince federal wildlife managers to re-evaluate the “critical habitat” for the threatened Northern spotted owl.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the dusky gopher frog and other listed species must be capable of living in an area for it to be protected as “critical habitat” under the Endangered Species Act.
That decision from the nation’s highest court is cited in a recent settlement deal that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service struck with sawmills, counties and timber groups adversely affected by logging restrictions related to the spotted owl.
The agreement has the potential to shrink the 9.5 million acres in the West the Obama administration designated as critical habitat for the species in 2012, which marked an increase of nearly 38% from the initial level established two decades earlier.
“We’re hoping it will align things better with the law and science and lessening the impact on other users of these areas,” said Lawson Fite, an attorney with the American Forest Resource Council, a timber industry group involved in the settlement. “We’re hoping this will free things up a bit.”
The deal doesn’t specify the amount by which the owl’s critical habitat will be reduced, as the Fish and Wildlife Service has only agreed to again analyze the benefits and impacts of the designation to potentially exclude some areas.
Fite said he’s reluctant to speculate how much the owl’s critical habitat may be decreased but said that unoccupied acreage in timber production areas will likely provide a “guidepost” for exclusions.
“It’s one of the biggest critical habitat designations out there, and it’s also one of the biggest designations of unoccupied habitat,” Fite said.
The federal agency has agreed to propose revisions to the owl’s critical habitat by mid-July and complete the new regulation by late December.
An economic analysis performed by the Fish and Wildlife Service determined that 1.2 million acres included in the 2012 critical habitat designation were primarily younger forests that don’t serve as habitat for the spotted owl, but may eventually be occupied by the species.
AFRC and the other plaintiffs argued that under the Supreme Court’s 2018 dusky gopher frog ruling, at least those 1.2 million acres should be excluded from the owl’s critical habitat, though it’s likely millions of uninhabitable acres are actually included in the designation.
The settlement concludes about seven years of litigation between the plaintiffs and the federal government over the owl’s critical habitat.
“It’s a good time to move onto a new chapter,” said Fite.
However, it’s possible a reduction to the critical habitat later this year will come under fire from environmental groups who want to retain the 2012 Obama administration’s designation.
“We don’t believe there’s any new information to lead to the conclusion the number they arrived at was wrong in any way,” said Ryan Adair Shannon, attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.
Under the Trump administration, the government has postponed completing much smaller critical habitat designations for other protected species until 2023 or 2024, so it “boggles the mind” how the agency will meet its self-imposed deadline for the spotted owl designation, which is more complex, he said.
“It shows you where their priorities are in terms of the Endangered Species Act,” Shannon said. “They have no interest in following the best available science and providing the necessary critical habitat these species need for recovery.”
The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups will have to wait and see what changes the Fish and Wildlife Service will make to the owl’s designation before filing a complaint, he said. “The fear is they are going to propose a drastic reduction.”