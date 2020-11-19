SALEM — The state Department of Agriculture and Oregon State University Extension Service are again partnering to distribute free KN95 masks to farmers, ranchers, food processors and fishers amid a surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.
The latest effort comes as Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two-week "freeze" on Nov. 17, limiting social gatherings and increasing restrictions on certain businesses.
Jonathan Sandau, special assistant to ODA Director Alexis Taylor, said the agency recently received a stockpile of 3 million masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Of those, about 1.3 million masks were immediately sent to food processors, where employees work indoors on production lines.
Another 1.3 million masks are being handed out at 21 locations around the state — primarily at regional OSU Extension offices. The remaining masks, Sandau said, will be kept in case supplies run short.
Within 30 minutes of making the announcement, Sandau said the ODA office in Ontario distributed 4,000 masks — indicative of the high demand.
"We're just trying to make sure that not having a mask isn't a hurdle," Sandau said. "It's one of those fundamental steps that everyone can take."
Farms are asked to call distribution sites in advance to schedule a time for mask pick-up, since many staff are ordered to work from home.